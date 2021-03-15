 Skip to main content
Senate OKs more resources to prosecute computer crimes in Indiana
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Senate OKs more resources to prosecute computer crimes in Indiana

Indiana Statehouse

The Indiana Statehouse is located in Indianapolis.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

State lawmakers have agreed to give prosecutors in 10 Indiana counties additional resources for investigating and bringing charges against individuals involved in computer-related crime.

The Indiana Senate voted 46-1 Monday to advance House Enrolled Act 1082 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law. It previously passed the House, 98-0.

The legislation authorizes the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council (IPAC) to provide funds to establish high tech crime units in 10 to-be-determined counties that must include every region of the state.

The units are tasked with aiding prosecutors in investigating, collecting evidence and prosecuting financial, sexual and other crimes committed with, or assisted by, network or communications technology.

State Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor, said the plan is based on a program already successfully operating in St. Joseph County where Notre Dame computer science students work with local law enforcement to combat computer crimes.

"They were able to solve a lot of crimes, quickly, and put the bad person in jail," Young said. "But you really need a technical crew that understands how you can find crimes within a computer system."

The proposal headed to the governor's desk does not include any money for IPAC to pay for the 10 high-tech crime units.

However, the House-approved state budget included $3 million for them in each year of the two-year spending plan. House Bill 1001 currently is awaiting action by the Senate, which is expected to maintain that appropriation.

Young said he anticipates the high-tech crime units will be "one of the most useful tools we're going to pass this year for crime detection and conviction."

