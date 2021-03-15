Senate OKs more resources to prosecute computer crimes in Indiana

State lawmakers have agreed to give prosecutors in 10 Indiana counties additional resources for investigating and bringing charges against individuals involved in computer-related crime.

The Indiana Senate voted 46-1 Monday to advance House Enrolled Act 1082 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law. It previously passed the House, 98-0.

The legislation authorizes the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council (IPAC) to provide funds to establish high tech crime units in 10 to-be-determined counties that must include every region of the state.

The units are tasked with aiding prosecutors in investigating, collecting evidence and prosecuting financial, sexual and other crimes committed with, or assisted by, network or communications technology.

State Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor, said the plan is based on a program already successfully operating in St. Joseph County where Notre Dame computer science students work with local law enforcement to combat computer crimes.