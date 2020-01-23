Senate panel OKs plan aiding Griffith's exit from Calumet Township

State lawmakers continue to overwhelmingly support the town of Griffith's efforts to exit Calumet Township.
The Senate Local Government Committee on Wednesday voted 8-1 to advance legislation allowing Griffith to join Ross Township in Lake County, following the town's so far unsuccessful entreaties to become part of either North or St. John townships.
Senate Bill 365, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, also creates a path for Griffith to become its own township if no adjacent township agrees to absorb the town by November.
Griffith residents voted in November 2018 to leave Calumet Township and attempt to join another due to the high taxes Griffith residents pay to the township, which also includes Gary, relative to the township services received by Griffith residents.
According to Town Council President Rick Ryfa, a Republican, Griffith currently pays approximately $2.2 million a year to Calumet Township.
It only would pay an estimated $580,000 if Griffith were part of North Township, $300,000 in Ross or $80,000 in St. John, he said.
Ryfa said Griffith is not especially keen on becoming its own township. But it needs the option to prevent Griffith from having to permanently remain in Calumet Township.
"That would be our last choice. We want to be part of a township," Ryfa said.
State Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, was the sole lawmaker on the panel to oppose the measure.
He said Griffith's exit from Calumet Township could set a dangerous precedent that other Indiana municipalities might try to follow.
"When your assessed value goes away somebody has to make that up, and I'm concerned that it's going to be the people left in Calumet Township," Taylor said.
In response, Ryfa said most Calumet Township property owners outside of Griffith already are at the state-mandated property tax caps, so their tax bills generally cannot go up no matter what happens with Griffith.
Details of the legislation's financial impact next must be reviewed by the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee before it can advance to the full Senate for a vote on sending the proposal to the House.