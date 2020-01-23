Senate panel OKs plan aiding Griffith's exit from Calumet Township

State lawmakers continue to overwhelmingly support the town of Griffith's efforts to exit Calumet Township.

The Senate Local Government Committee on Wednesday voted 8-1 to advance legislation allowing Griffith to join Ross Township in Lake County, following the town's so far unsuccessful entreaties to become part of either North or St. John townships.

Senate Bill 365, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, also creates a path for Griffith to become its own township if no adjacent township agrees to absorb the town by November.

Griffith residents voted in November 2018 to leave Calumet Township and attempt to join another due to the high taxes Griffith residents pay to the township, which also includes Gary, relative to the township services received by Griffith residents.

According to Town Council President Rick Ryfa, a Republican, Griffith currently pays approximately $2.2 million a year to Calumet Township.

It only would pay an estimated $580,000 if Griffith were part of North Township, $300,000 in Ross or $80,000 in St. John, he said.

Ryfa said Griffith is not especially keen on becoming its own township. But it needs the option to prevent Griffith from having to permanently remain in Calumet Township.