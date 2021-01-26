Senate panel OKs plan allowing most remaining Indiana wetlands to be drained

A Senate committee gave the go-ahead Monday for Indiana farmers and property developers to drain up to 80% of the state’s remaining wetlands.

Senate Bill 389, sponsored by state Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, would delete all state regulations on wetlands in Indiana not subject to federal oversight, also known as isolated wetlands.

Supporters of the measure claim the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has been inconsistent in its regulation of state wetlands, doling out hefty penalties for draining wetlands without permission and requiring authorized wetland fills be replaced with new wetlands elsewhere.

The majority of the IDEM complaints presented to the Senate Environmental Affairs Committee stemmed from the 2013-17 administration of Republican Gov. Mike Pence. Though some also began under current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

In addition to scrapping state wetland regulations, and allowing the unlimited draining of wetlands lacking federal protection, the legislation immediately would terminate all ongoing penalty proceedings for violations underway through IDEM or in the courts.