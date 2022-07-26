Senate panel tightens exceptions to Indiana's proposed near-total abortion ban

A proposal to ban nearly all abortions in Indiana got even stricter Tuesday when Republican lawmakers agreed to tighten eligibility for the already limited number of exceptions.

Senate Bill 1 now requires a woman who becomes pregnant because of rape or incest to obtain an abortion within eight weeks of fertilization if she is age 16 or older, or prior to 12 weeks post-fertilization if the girl is less than 16 years old.

The original proposal, as introduced Monday, did not include time limits. Though Indiana law already generally prohibits abortion after a fetus is considered sufficiently viable to live outside the womb, or roughly 20-24 weeks gestation.

State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, the sponsor of the measure, said the time limits ensure exceptions to her proposed abortion ban remain available, but aren't open-ended opportunities to terminate a pregnancy after viability is reached.

"They shouldn't go full term and suddenly decide, 'Oh no, I didn't want to go through with this,'" Glick said.

State Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, asked Glick where the time limits came from.

Glick admitted there's no specific, scientific basis for the time limits included in the legislation.

"Not one person that we heard from over these two days (of public testimony) has suggested these numbers," Yoder said. "It's just making up numbers."

The time limits for women to access abortion following rape or incest were adopted on a 7-5 committee vote, with all Republicans in favor except state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, who joined the four Democrats in opposition.

Under the revised plan, abortion still would be prohibited to women in all other circumstances, except when a doctor determines — and is willing to risk his or her professional license on the belief — that an abortion is needed to prevent substantial permanent impairment to the life of a pregnant woman.

The panel also voted 7-5 to alter the proposal by requiring a woman, as a condition of obtaining an abortion, to sign an affidavit under penalties of perjury affirming her pregnancy was caused by rape or incest. The affidavit must be included in the woman's permanent medical record.

In addition, the committee agreed 8-4 to require doctors terminating pregnancies where the fetus suffers from an irremediable medical condition incompatible with sustained life outside the womb to report each termination to the state.

Democratic suggestions for further revisions were rejected along party lines, including rescinding Indiana's ban on abortion access through telehealth services, and taking steps toward making fetuses eligible for life insurance, child support and child tax benefits throughout pregnancy.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, then denied Democrats the opportunity to present any other proposed amendments to the committee, citing the need to clear the Senate chamber so another committee could meet there Tuesday afternoon.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said he was disappointed Bray rushed through the committee amendment process after already limiting public testimony to just seven hours over two days when hundreds more people had signed up to speak.

"I had an amendment to offer a religious exemption for abortion for Hoosiers whose faith do not align with this policy. It’s the same exact thing that was supported by colleagues on the right during the vaccination discussion during COVID. My amendment should have been easy to accept — the fact that it wasn’t even heard deeply bothers me," Melton said.

The amended legislation ultimately was approved 7-5 by the Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure, again with only Republicans in favor, except Messmer who joined the Democrats in opposition.

Messmer said he voted "no" because every anti-abortion advocate who spoke about the plan, including hundreds of blue-shirted Hoosiers rallying against the proposal Tuesday in the Statehouse's north atrium, deemed it inadequate for eliminating abortion in Indiana.

Indeed, none of the 61 individuals who testified on the proposal during the committee hearings actually supported the measure as-is.

Hoosiers favoring abortion rights said it denies women bodily autonomy and sticks the government in the middle of a decision that properly should be between a woman and her doctor.

Meanwhile, anti-abortion Hoosiers alternately begged and demanded GOP state lawmakers follow through on their pledges to ban abortion in Indiana, now that they've been given the green-light by the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling.

Several Republican senators who voted to advance the measure out of committee said they did so only to keep discussion on the legislation going in the hope of further revision, and would not commit to supporting the plan on final passage.

"We heard what I think everybody believes is a bad bill," said state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso. "My wish is that we make a bad bill less bad."

The legislation next will be eligible Thursday for any of the 50 state senators to suggest changes to the proposal, which require 26 "yes" votes to be incorporated into the legislation. There are 39 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the Senate.

It's expected many of the proposed "second reading" amendments will be filed by Republican senators seeking to eliminate all abortion exceptions, except possibly when the life of the mother is at stake.

Other likely amendments include more severe penalties for illegal abortions, authorizing Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, to directly file abortion-related criminal cases if the local prosecutor declines to bring charges, and limiting access to the "morning-after" pill and similar pregnancy prevention measures.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, warned his GOP colleagues to think carefully about making the legislation more onerous on women.

Taylor noted Indiana is the first state in the country to convene a special legislative session on abortion access following the Dobbs decision and the eyes of the nation are on the Hoosier State.

"You're treading on very sensitive waters and you better hope you don't drown," Taylor said. "The best thing for this bill to do is be gone."

The full Senate is likely to vote Friday on whether to advance the measure to the Republican-controlled House for further review and debate next week.

Legislation must be approved with identical language by both chambers no later than Aug. 14 to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

How to contact Indiana legislators Lawmakers can be reached at the Statehouse in several ways: Mail — Lawmaker's name, chamber, 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 Telephone — Republican state representatives: 800-382-9841; Democratic state representatives: 800-382-9842; All state senators: 800-382-9467 Email — Find the lawmakers representing you at iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/legislators. Click the "Send Email" link on the lawmaker's page to send a message. The General Assembly website, listing pending legislation and other information, is at iga.in.gov.