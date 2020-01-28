Senate poised to give Griffith more options for exiting Calumet Township

The Indiana Senate likely will vote in February to give Griffith the option of joining Lake County's Ross Township, following a 2018 referendum that saw an overwhelming majority of town residents demanding to exit Calumet Township.

On Tuesday, the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee voted 7-3 to advance Senate Bill 365 to the full chamber. The plan also was approved last week by the Senate Local Government Committee.

Under the measure, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, Griffith would be allowed to become part of Ross Township, since its efforts to join either North or St. John townships so far have been rebuffed.

The legislation also authorizes Griffith to become its own township as a last-ditch alternative to remaining in high-tax Calumet Township if Ross Township does not want to absorb the town.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, urged the committee to reject the proposal.

He said Griffith's exit from Calumet Township would shift the property tax burden in such a way that Calumet Township would lose $727,000 in annual revenue, the city of Gary $409,000, and Gary schools $200,000.