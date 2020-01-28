You are the owner of this article.
Senate poised to give Griffith more options for exiting Calumet Township
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Senate poised to give Griffith more options for exiting Calumet Township

Senate poised to give Griffith more options for exiting Calumet Township

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, speaks Tuesday to the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee about his proposal to give the town of Griffith more options for exiting Calumet Township. Senate Bill 365 was approved 7-3 and now goes to the full Senate.

 iga.in.gov screenshot

The Indiana Senate likely will vote in February to give Griffith the option of joining Lake County's Ross Township, following a 2018 referendum that saw an overwhelming majority of town residents demanding to exit Calumet Township.

On Tuesday, the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee voted 7-3 to advance Senate Bill 365 to the full chamber. The plan also was approved last week by the Senate Local Government Committee.

Under the measure, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, Griffith would be allowed to become part of Ross Township, since its efforts to join either North or St. John townships so far have been rebuffed.

The legislation also authorizes Griffith to become its own township as a last-ditch alternative to remaining in high-tax Calumet Township if Ross Township does not want to absorb the town.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, urged the committee to reject the proposal.

He said Griffith's exit from Calumet Township would shift the property tax burden in such a way that Calumet Township would lose $727,000 in annual revenue, the city of Gary $409,000, and Gary schools $200,000.

In response, Niemeyer said if Calumet Township had used the past eight years to bring its spending in line with other townships across the state, it wouldn't even be necessary for Griffith to leave.

If the proposal is approved by the Senate, it also must pass the House to advance to the governor for his signature or veto.

