Senate redistricting plan combines two Lake County Democrats, creating open seat

"I believe in the noble calling of public service, and there remains much work to be done to support our regional economy and promote public education opportunities, public safety, and the preservation of our natural resources."

Randolph, meanwhile, blasted Senate Republicans for trying to expand their supermajority by creating a Republican seat in Lake County, which he noted traditionally has been a Democratic stronghold.

"The intent is clearly to squeeze us out and stamp out the voices of voters in those communities," Randolph said. "These continued efforts to secure power show just how greedy the supermajority has become. They aren't satisfied with having a supermajority in both chambers, they want absolute power.

"I'm upset and disappointed by this move, but I’m not surprised. The supermajority continues to prove that what they care about most is political gain and power, not Indiana or the best interests of Hoosiers."

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, rejected that characterization. He said the new map takes into account what Hoosiers said they wanted to see in the new map during a series of public hearings held across the state in August.