Senate Republican budget proposal relies on federal aid to boost state investments

Mishler said he expects more, but not all, of the federal funds will be designated for additional state needs prior to April 21 as the Republican-controlled House and Senate work to finalize a compromise budget proposal to send to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

"Hey, I only had a couple weeks. I can't spend $3 billion in two weeks," Mishler said. "But I don't think we should spend it all because we still don't know what's ahead."

Notably, no Republican representing Indiana in Congress voted in favor of the American Rescue Plan, including U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun. Northwest Indiana U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said he proudly voted yes on the proposal.

On the state-supported side of the ledger, funding for most state agencies and Indiana colleges and universities generally is due to return to pre-pandemic levels, with most new state spending focused on students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

In particular, the Senate Republican budget increases K-12 tuition support by a total of $408 million during the two-year budget period, a $92 million (or 1.2%) increase in 2022, and a $316 million (or 4.2%) increase in 2023.