Senate scraps site-of-service language for hospital payments

The Indiana Senate has deleted a provision from House Bill 1004 that hospitals claimed could cut how much insurance companies pay for medical services performed at offices located away from a hospital's main campus.

Hundreds of doctors and nurses descended on the Statehouse Monday to urge lawmakers to roll back the payment limitations that were added last week to legislation that Republican legislative leaders see as a step toward reining in ever-growing health care costs.

The proposal would have forced hospitals to charge for procedures based on where they are performed, meaning the hospital would be paid less for medical services performed at a cancer center or other clinics not on its main campus.

Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said that would squeeze the revenue stream for many hospitals by upending the contracts they now have with insurance companies.

"It would be devastating — hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more, in cuts," Tabor said. "That would mean closing services, reduction in staff and even the closure of entire hospitals."

