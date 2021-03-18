Senate set to consider plan for removing chronically absent county elected officials

State lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on legislation focused on preventing another Indiana county elected official from refusing to show up for work.

Former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown is the inspiration for House Bill 1030 after he failed to come to his office for nearly two years after being sued by a former subordinate for sexual harassment.

On Thursday, the Senate Local Government Committee unanimously adopted some minor changes to the legislation that now could be voted on by the full Senate as soon as next week.

It authorizes a county council and commissioners to jointly seek to remove county auditors, treasurers, recorders, surveyors or assessors who refuse to perform the duties of their office, or charges and collects illegal fees in connection with their office.

The matter then goes before a county judge for an expedited hearing to determine whether the officeholder should immediately be removed.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor, said he doesn’t expect the process will be used all that often. But he said it’s important to have on the books to ensure county elected officials do the work the voters hired them to do.