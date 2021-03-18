 Skip to main content
Senate set to consider plan for removing chronically absent county elected officials
General Assembly | Absentee Officials

Senate set to consider plan for removing chronically absent county elected officials

Absentee Lake County recorder promises to show up for work 'at least four or five days a week'

Then-Lake County Recorder Michael Brown, right, speaks Oct. 3, 2019, to the Lake County Council. The often-absent former officeholder is the impetus for a House-approved proposal that would make it easier for counties to remove elected officials who consistently fail to show up for work.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

State lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on legislation focused on preventing another Indiana county elected official from refusing to show up for work.

Former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown is the inspiration for House Bill 1030 after he failed to come to his office for nearly two years after being sued by a former subordinate for sexual harassment.

On Thursday, the Senate Local Government Committee unanimously adopted some minor changes to the legislation that now could be voted on by the full Senate as soon as next week.

It authorizes a county council and commissioners to jointly seek to remove county auditors, treasurers, recorders, surveyors or assessors who refuse to perform the duties of their office, or charges and collects illegal fees in connection with their office.

The matter then goes before a county judge for an expedited hearing to determine whether the officeholder should immediately be removed.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor, said he doesn’t expect the process will be used all that often. But he said it’s important to have on the books to ensure county elected officials do the work the voters hired them to do.

If the proposal is approved by the Senate, the House still must concur with the revisions to send the measure to the governor to be signed into law.

Brown's chronic absenteeism from his job as the Lake County recorder was investigated by the the Lake County Council, which cut his salary to just $1 in 2020 fiscal year budget in response to his failure to show up.

Brown began failing to show up at work since a former subordinate sued him for sexual harassment in 2017, according to multiple recorder's office staffers and county officials who previously spoke to The Times. The lawsuit was settled for $185,000.

Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, also led an impeachment effort to remove Brown through a grand jury finding of dereliction, followed by a separate jury trial where the county prosecutor would be responsible for making the case that the recorder should lose his office prior to his term expiring at the end of 2020.

Following the threat of reducing his salary, Brown pledged to show up to work and apologized for his rampant absenteeism and attributed his failure to come to work to health issues. The council later reversed its decision to reduce his salary. 

Gina Pimentel, the Lake County deputy recorder during the time of Brown's absenteeism, was elected as recorder in the 2020 general election.

