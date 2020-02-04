Senate slams the brakes on highway work zone speed cameras

A controversial proposal to deploy speed enforcement cameras in Indiana highway work zones was scrapped Tuesday after slamming into an immovable roadblock.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said there simply was not enough support among Hoosier senators to advance Senate Bill 268 to the House, so he declined to call for a chamber vote on the measure prior to the deadline for Senate action.
Ford said he also was told his legislation, which was cosponsored by state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, was unlikely to get a committee hearing in the House Roads and Transportation Committee — even if was approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.
"While I'm disappointed in the outcome this session, I intend to continue pushing for legislation that protects Hoosier workers in construction zones and the drivers who pass through these sites," Ford said.
His proposal would have authorized the Indiana Department of Transportation to launch a camera enforcement "pilot program" in four work highway zones to issue fines of up to $150 to owners of vehicles that exceeded the speed limit by at least 11 miles per hour.
INDOT could have operated the cameras itself — though the measure did not allocate any funds to purchase equipment, hire staff, or pay for the mandatory public information campaign. INDOT also could have contracted with an outside vendor to run the program.
Ford's attempt to bring camera enforcement to Indiana coincided with former Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, pleading guilty last week to federal bribery and tax fraud charges in connection with a red light camera enforcement program in Chicago's suburbs.
Though past efforts to authorize Indiana work zone speed cameras also repeatedly have faltered at the Statehouse due to bipartisan concerns about motorist privacy, the perception of limited safety benefits, and the suspicion that camera enforcement just would be a cash grab by the state.