Senate slams the brakes on highway work zone speed cameras

A controversial proposal to deploy speed enforcement cameras in Indiana highway work zones was scrapped Tuesday after slamming into an immovable roadblock.

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said there simply was not enough support among Hoosier senators to advance Senate Bill 268 to the House, so he declined to call for a chamber vote on the measure prior to the deadline for Senate action.

Ford said he also was told his legislation, which was cosponsored by state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, was unlikely to get a committee hearing in the House Roads and Transportation Committee — even if was approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

"While I'm disappointed in the outcome this session, I intend to continue pushing for legislation that protects Hoosier workers in construction zones and the drivers who pass through these sites," Ford said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His proposal would have authorized the Indiana Department of Transportation to launch a camera enforcement "pilot program" in four work highway zones to issue fines of up to $150 to owners of vehicles that exceeded the speed limit by at least 11 miles per hour.