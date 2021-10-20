Senator urges Chicago cops refusing COVID-19 vaccine to work in Indiana instead

Sgt. Glen Fifield, of the Indiana State Police, echoed that sentiment Wednesday. He tweeted: "Hey Chicago police officers, we're hiring! No vaccine mandate. Apply today."

Scheckel also told Fox News any Chicago officers who relocate to the Hoosier State can count on an improved quality of life compared to Illinois.

"Here in Northwest Indiana, in Munster, we have one of the top rated school systems in the state," he said. "(Officers) can send their kids to public school. It's a low-crime community. Even though we're 30 minutes from Chicago, we're rated one of the 10 safest cities in the state of Indiana. So, it's really just a step across the state line to a better life for the officer."

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the 46321 ZIP code in Munster has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state with 77.5% of eligible individuals 12 and older protected against COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death.

Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party, said Braun should be celebrating that result, and encouraging more Indiana communities to get vaccinated, instead of "acting like a bully on an issue that has nothing to do with Indiana or Hoosier families."