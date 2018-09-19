INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., visited the Port of Indiana at Burns Harbor Wednesday to check out how policies he's supported in Congress are paying off for the Region's economy.
Young last year helped secure a $9.85 million federal FASTLANE grant to increase cargo handling capacity at the Northwest Indiana port.
He's also worked to ensure regulatory certainty for Great Lakes businesses, supported lake dredging and restoration projects and promoted Soo Locks improvements in northern Michigan to improve connections between Lake Superior taconite mines and Lake Michigan steel mills.
"Indiana's ports are an important asset that help Hoosier businesses sell to the world," Young said. "It's important for Congress to craft policies and invest in the infrastructure to help them thrive."
"Burns Harbor in particular is an economic engine for Northwest Indiana, and I look forward to our continual cooperation."
Young is a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation which oversees and regulates the nation's ports, in conjunction with state officials.
He noted that Burns Harbor annually serves approximately 100 ships, 400 barges, 300,000 trucks, 12,000 railcars and 200 lake vessels that move cargo through the port.