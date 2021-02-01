Senators agree to eliminate all state regulations on Indiana wetlands

The Indiana Senate voted 29-19 Monday to allow property owners to fill or drain any state-regulated wetlands on their property — putting up to 80% of the remaining wetlands in the state at risk of permanent elimination.

Senate Bill 389, which now goes to the House, repeals all state regulations on wetlands and terminates all pending administrative and legal actions against individuals who violated the regulations while they were in effect.

The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said the legislation is needed to rein in what he sees as regulatory overreach and out-of-control enforcement by the administration of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Garten claimed Monday that Holcomb’s Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Department of Natural Resources are conspiring to strip Hoosiers of their private property rights, especially farmers and home developers.

“Overregulation is having severe negative effects on the agricultural community and farming operations,” Garten said. “However, they have a real fear of retaliatory action should anybody speak out.”