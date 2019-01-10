INDIANAPOLIS — Fearful that "kids today" don't understand American government like they used to, the Senate Education Committee is considering requiring all Indiana high school students to pass the U.S. citizenship exam typically administered to immigrants.
Senate Bill 132, sponsored by state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, would prohibit a student from earning a high school diploma at any public, charter or private school unless the student correctly answers at least 60 of the 100 citizenship exam questions, regardless of whether the student has satisfied all other graduation requirements.
"We have a deficiency in government and civics knowledge in America today, and I think it's getting worse," Kruse said.
"This test is a fair judgment, I think, of what somebody should know to become a United States citizen, and I think somebody who is a citizen, and goes through our school system, also ought to know this information."
Hoosiers students already must earn passing grades in two semesters of U.S. history, and one semester of U.S. government, in order to receive a high school diploma.
Under a 2017 law, the State Board of Education this year also is providing schools an optional U.S. government end-of-course exam to administer to high school students.
Ken Folks, chief academic officer at the Indiana Department of Education, which opposes the civics test mandate, said it contravenes the Legislature's recent moves away from excessive student testing and ignores the benefits of the state's social studies standards.
"The standards require students to learn the material at a greater depth of knowledge than a test that just asks for memorization," Folks said. "We teach kids how to compare, contrast, analyze and synthesize information."
The civics test requirement also was opposed in committee Wednesday by the state associations for Indiana teachers and principals.
However, leaders of veterans organizations, including the American Legion and AMVETS, along with representatives from social conservative groups, told the committee they support the proposed mandate.
The Republican-led committee is likely to decide in coming weeks whether to advance the measure to the full Senate.