 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senators get chippy as they debate changes to Lake County judicial selection process
alert urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Senators get chippy as they debate changes to Lake County judicial selection process

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Senate stock art

The Senate chamber in the Indiana Statehouse.

 Doug Ross,file, The Times

Debate in the Indiana Senate Monday over changes to the judicial selection process in Lake County grew personal at times as senators seemingly ignored the chamber's rule against impugning the motives of other senators.

House Bill 1453 would replace the nine-member Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission with a seven-member commission and eliminate the commissioners currently selected by lawyers and judges working in Lake County.

Instead, the governor would nominate three members, the Lake County Commissioners would nominate three members, and the seventh would be designated by the chief justice of Indiana and vote only to break ties.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said he sponsored the legislation because he's heard from "numerous" Lake County attorneys who feel left out of the current selection process, and changing the structure of the commission that recommends judicial candidates to the governor for appointment to the Lake Superior Court will result in greater fairness.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, demanded Niemeyer tell him the names of these attorneys and suggested several prominent Lake County Republicans working in the legal field were, in essence, using Niemeyer as their puppet.

State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, took it a step further when he suggested Niemeyer, whose Senate district is composed overwhelmingly of Lake County voters, didn't even really represent Lake County and had no business changing the county's judicial selection process.

"Don't single out Lake County. Don't treat us unfairly," Randolph said. "We're not the bad baby. We're not the baby that you throw out with the water just because you don't like the way it looks."

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

Niemeyer, however, stood his ground and the Republican-controlled Senate ultimately voted 34-13 to approve the legislation.

It now either goes back to the Republican-controlled House for state representatives to adopt to the Senate version of the proposal, or to a House-Senate conference committee to hammer out a compromise measure that must be reapproved by both chambers to advance to the governor.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., a Democrat, already has vowed to challenge the legality of the changes to the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission if the legislation reaches Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and he signs it into law.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts