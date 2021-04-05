Senators get chippy as they debate changes to Lake County judicial selection process

Debate in the Indiana Senate Monday over changes to the judicial selection process in Lake County grew personal at times as senators seemingly ignored the chamber's rule against impugning the motives of other senators.

House Bill 1453 would replace the nine-member Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission with a seven-member commission and eliminate the commissioners currently selected by lawyers and judges working in Lake County.

Instead, the governor would nominate three members, the Lake County Commissioners would nominate three members, and the seventh would be designated by the chief justice of Indiana and vote only to break ties.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said he sponsored the legislation because he's heard from "numerous" Lake County attorneys who feel left out of the current selection process, and changing the structure of the commission that recommends judicial candidates to the governor for appointment to the Lake Superior Court will result in greater fairness.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, demanded Niemeyer tell him the names of these attorneys and suggested several prominent Lake County Republicans working in the legal field were, in essence, using Niemeyer as their puppet.