Senators OK plan to shift some public notice advertising to government websites
Hoosiers trying to keep up with local government spending decisions and similar official actions some day may have to waste hours browsing government websites searching for public notices, instead of finding them conveniently published in their local newspaper.

The Indiana Senate voted 39-7 Monday to allow local units of government to post on their websites for as few as seven days any public notices required by law to be published multiple times, so long as the first publication is in a newspaper.

State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, the sponsor of Senate Bill 332, said he views the legislation as a way to transition to all-electronic public notices, instead of local governments paying to publish the notices in a newspaper.

"This is a means for learning the process for local units of government," Buck said. "It's a baby step toward the 21st century."

Critics of the measure, including state Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, a newspaper owner, said newspapers aren't getting rich off public notice advertising. But third-party publication of public notices ensures local governments follow the rules about keeping their constituents informed.

"I can tell you the schools hate when they have to publish their information in the newspaper because that's when they start getting calls about why are you spending money here, why do you have reserves over here," Boots said.

"So certainly they don't want this in the newspaper, they want it on their website."

The legislation now goes to the House, where it is sponsored by two representatives who previously have sought to do away with all public notice advertising.

