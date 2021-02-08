Senators override governor's veto to speed evictions, eliminate local rental regulations

"While I understand the bill was intended to create uniformity between state and local law governing the relationship between landlords and tenants, I believe this is not the right time for such language to become law," Holcomb said.

"If enacted, it would prevent almost any type of local control over landlord-tenant relationships. It even contains a particularly broad provision preempting local governments from regulating 'any other aspect of the landlord-tenant relationship.'"

State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, said he intends later this week to advance legislation, known as a "trailer bill," deleting that catchall provision objected to by the governor.

Nevertheless, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said the legislation remains "uniquely bad" by both trampling on the rights of local government and putting vulnerable Hoosiers at increased risk of eviction and homelessness.