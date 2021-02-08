Senators override governor's veto to speed evictions, eliminate local rental regulations

The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate on Monday continued a trend of usurping local government control in this year's legislative session, voting to override Gov. Eric Holcomb's lone veto from the 2020 session.
If also overridden by the Republican-controlled House, Senate Bill 148 would immediately invalidate all local landlord-tenant regulations, including local anti-discrimination protections relating to housing for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Hoosiers.
Instead, all facets of residential property rental solely would be subject to regulation by the General Assembly, including the tenant screening process, security deposits, lease applications or conditions, property disclosures, and fees.
In addition, the measure gives landlords the right to bring expedited eviction actions against tenants for nonpayment of rent, or for violating nearly any health or safety component of the rental agreement.
"There are a lot of landlords that are hurting," said state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor. "There are a lot of them that would like to get to court and have their day."
The governor vetoed the legislation last March because he said it was overly broad, especially at a time when residential evictions are temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While I understand the bill was intended to create uniformity between state and local law governing the relationship between landlords and tenants, I believe this is not the right time for such language to become law," Holcomb said.
"If enacted, it would prevent almost any type of local control over landlord-tenant relationships. It even contains a particularly broad provision preempting local governments from regulating 'any other aspect of the landlord-tenant relationship.'"
State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, said he intends later this week to advance legislation, known as a "trailer bill," deleting that catchall provision objected to by the governor.
Nevertheless, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said the legislation remains "uniquely bad" by both trampling on the rights of local government and putting vulnerable Hoosiers at increased risk of eviction and homelessness.
"It's no secret that (this bill) was brought forward last year in response to a proposal approved by the Indianapolis City Council. The city’s proposal, which strengthened landlord-tenant relations, was a decision that they felt was necessary to protect their residents," Melton said.
"The state should not be stepping in to retaliate against local governments that make decisions on behalf of their communities."
Usurping local control seems to be a trend of the 2021 General Assembly with state lawmakers also advancing measures prohibiting reductions in local public safety spending, eliminating local residential design standards, and even barring most cities from changing their names.