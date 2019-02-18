INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal allowing Indiana judges to enhance a prison term if the underlying crime is motivated by bias or hate toward particular groups is set to be evaluated Monday by the Senate Public Policy Committee.
Senate Bill 12, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, authorizes judges to explicitly consider a biased motivation for a crime as an aggravating factor when deciding whether a convicted felon should serve more than the advisory prison term.
Under the plan, the potential sentence enhancement would apply to crimes perpetrated against an individual or group based on their actual or perceived race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, disability, national origin, ancestry or sexual orientation.
Bohacek's proposal also goes beyond the usual federally protected classes to permit judges to count as bias-motivated, any crimes spurred by the victim's political affiliation, status as a public safety official or relative of a public safety official, U.S. military affiliation or association with any other recognized group.
Similar proposals repeatedly have died in the Republican-controlled Senate in prior years due to the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes.
As a result, Indiana is among just five states — including Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina and Wyoming — without a bias-motivated or hate crime law on the books.
Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, last week said he's not anticipating any problems with the protected-classes list in committee.
But Bray declined to promise that the measure ultimately will be open for revision, debate and approval by the full Senate.
"I expect there will be some amendment to that bill. But I don't really expect that list is going to come out, at least at the committee level. I think it's going to stay in there," Bray said. "So we'll take a look at it and see where we are from there."
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked Hoosier lawmakers to send him a bias crime statute that includes protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) individuals.
Holcomb has said it's important for Indiana to get off what he described as "the naughty list" of states lacking a hate crime law — no matter what.
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, said Thursday that he discussed the bias crime proposal with Holcomb and Bray the day before for 45 minutes.
"It's my hope that Sen. Bray can thread the needle and get a bill over here that we can work with," Bosma said. "I know he's working very hard to make that happen."
Even if the Senate approves a bias crime proposal, Bosma said some members of the House Republican leadership team, not including him, are uncomfortable with a specific list of protected classes — even one as expansive as Bohacek has proposed.
Bray said he's not worried right now about what might happen to any Senate-approved measure in the House.
"We're going to work our product and try to come up with something that we think works. The House, of course, when they take it, they can consider it and they'll decide if it's something they can support," Bray said.
"They obviously have the right to amend that as it goes along. It happens with every bill."
Indiana Forward, a statewide coalition of business, nonprofit and community groups advocating for a bias crime statute, said it was pleased a proposal has begun moving through the legislative process and that LGBTQ protections are included in the measure.
"Senate Bill 12 is an extremely reasonable step that we can take to make sure that communities, prosecutors and judges have the tools they need to properly address these crimes when they happen," Indiana Forward said in a statement.
Groups opposing the plan include the Indiana Family Institute, whose president, Curt Smith, last month said the effort is motivated by an "LGBTQ community (that) seeks to politicize the criminal code to elevate its legal status."
"We believe it is best to keep the 'aggravating' enhancements to criminal sentences to the bare minimum they are today and continue to vest each Indiana judge with the discretion and latitude to make the sentence fit the crime," Smith said.