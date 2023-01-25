 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Senators unanimously approve spending flexibility for Lake County recorder

Gina Pimentel

Lake County Recorder Gina Pimentel is pictured.

 Provided

The Indiana Senate unanimously agreed Tuesday to give the Lake County recorder access to some $500,000 in fees generated by her office whose use sharply is limited by state law.

Indiana statutes mandate county recorders collect a variety of fees for filing official documents, such as property deeds and mortgages, and deposit $1 from those fees in an elected officials training fund each time certain documents are recorded.

Money in the training fund, by law, only can be used to provide training, including travel, lodging and related expenses, to newly elected county officials or to officeholders whose positions include specific training requirements.

Senate Bill 65, if also approved later this year by the House, would enable the Lake County Council, or any similarly situated county financial governing body, to make a one-time transfer from the county's elected officials training fund to the recorder's records perpetuation fund.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor of the measure, said the training fund "has a tremendous amount of surplus in it" that could be put to better use cleaning up the mess the current recorder inherited from her chronically absent predecessor.

Indeed, records show the Lake County election officials training fund is stuffed with more than $650,000 and poised to increase by $65,000 this year.

Recorder Gina Pimentel said that's well above what's needed to train elected officials, and if she could get access to the excess, her office could get closer to completing projects underway for the past two years that are aimed at improving accuracy in the county's record-keeping systems.

The proposed transfer also has been unanimously endorsed by the Lake County Council.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell

 Provided
