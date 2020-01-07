HOBART — Tax abatement for the Lake Park Senior Apartment complex could get shorter.
The City Council on Dec. 18 denied RealAmerica’s request to amend the tax abatement plan by extending the completion deadline of the project from Dec. 31 to July 1.
Councilman Dave Vinzant said the 10-year tax abatement will start whenever RealAmerica’s apartment project is completed.
Because the deadline hasn't been extended, the abatement’s “finish date would remain what it is, so it becomes a shorter abatement by four to six months, depending on how long it takes them to get to that point,” Vinzant said.
Tyler McKee, director of construction for RealAmerica, told the council “a variety of different challenges” have slowed down construction for the facility near 10th Street and Lake Park Avenue.
“We still do not have power” to 15 units, McKee said.
RealAmerica is unsure how long it will take before NIPSCO is able to connect power to the remaining units at the site.
The company also fell behind in the summer when it had difficulties finding labor that both met the necessary qualifications and fit within RealAmerica’s budget.
Work has progressed since then, but the company will be unable to complete landscaping by the Dec. 31 deadline.
“As of today, the project is very near completion,” McKee said.
The amendment was sought to allow more time to finish landscaping when weather permits.
Had the company not faced the construction issues, it would have finished the project in June.
McKee said he anticipates the remaining 15 units would be ready for people to move in within a couple weeks of power being connected to the dwellings.
“I have every intention of having seniors in those buildings by the end of January,” McKee said.
He said those waiting to move to the facility are kept informed of the situation.
“With the application process, we keep them apprised of where we’re at with the construction process,” McKee said. “We let them know with construction there could be delays so they don’t put themselves in a position where they have to leave their current location.”
The Lake Park Senior Apartment Complex includes 95 rental units, the majority of which are subsidized for low- to moderate-income seniors.
Occupied units constructed in the first phase aren’t affected by the power issues.
Real-America has sought a variety of amendments to the tax abatement plan, including other completion deadline extensions and increasing the number of market rate units at the site to help with financing for the project.
Vinzant questioned if allowing another deadline extension would be fair to residents.
“At what point do the residents have to absorb that extra cost, another six months of the abatement, because of the construction problems you had?” he said.