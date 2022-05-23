Seven Center Township subdivisions selected for septic to sewer improvements

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Commissioners and the city of Crown Point appear to have reached a tentative agreement in principle to extend sanitary sewer service to 359 homes in seven unincorporated subdivisions located near the Hub City.

The preliminary plan calls for the county to spend approximately $25 million of its $94 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct the sewer improvements and connect the homes to the Crown Point water treatment system.

The subdivisions due to be connected, at the recommendation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, are: Oakwood Hills, West Long, Oak Heights, Lawndale, Sleepy Hollow, Greenhill Ranches Annex 2 and West Point Acres, according to the plan.

Letters exchanged between the county commissioners and Crown Point Mayor David Uran, and obtained by The Times, show agreement on the county's goal of improving water quality, reducing pollution and preventing potential illness by extending sewer service to homes currently served by septic tanks.

Under the plan, Lake County not only would pay to construct the sewer collection system, a lift station and force mains to connect the subdivisions to Crown Point's water treatment system, but the county additionally will pay the city a one-time connection fee of $2,434,000.

The county also has pledged to pay another $2,782,000 for its share of the city's costs to construct a west side sewer interceptor, records show.

In addition, the county tentatively has agreed to accept the city's proposed 25% surcharge for nonresident sewer connections.

The sewer project is far from a done deal, however. An interlocal agreement between the county and the city still must be negotiated and accepted by both parties before any work can begin.

That agreement is likely to be complicated by Uran's pending resignation to become CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

Crown Point also appears to be seeking an additional $5 million from the county, in an effort to secure a $5 million match from the state of Indiana, to help fund a $99 million south side water treatment plant.

In his letter to the commissioners, Uran says the construction of a new water treatment plant "is paramount to Crown Point's ability to allow for the connection to the current treatment plant by the users in unincorporated Lake County/Center Township."

"Without the capacity relief to the current treatment plant by way of the construction of the south side water treatment plant it would not be feasible for Crown Point to receive flows from the additional connections provided from unincorporated Lake County/Center Township," Uran said.

The commissioners generally are skeptical of that claim. They believe Crown Point currently has sufficient water treatment capacity to absorb the 359 additional residences included in the county's septic to sewer project, and any consideration of a new Crown Point water treatment plant ought to be separate from getting the seven subdivisions promptly onto sewer service.

Uran has proposed scheduling a meeting with Commissioners Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary; Mike Repay, D-Hammond; and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, to resolve the issue.

Separately, the commissioners plan to spend the county's remaining ARPA funds to begin the process of similarly extending sewer service to homes and businesses in unincorporated Calumet Township, between Griffith and Gary.

