Seven judges ponder who can set EC firefighters' work schedule

EAST CHICAGO — A panel of seven judges is deciding who can set work schedules for city firefighters.

Attorneys for Mayor Anthony Copeland and the nine members of the city’s Common Council debated that issue Thursday before a video grouping of Lake Superior Court judges.

It was an rare, if not unprecedented bench trial presided over by Superior Court Civil Division judicial officers: Bruce D. Parent, Thomas P. Hallett, Kristina C. Kantar, Stephen E. Scheele and Gina L. Jones.

Typically, a single judge conducts a bench trial in a traditional courtroom.

However, state law required multiple judges to rule on which branch of East Chicago’s municipal government has the authority, in this case, to set work rules for the city’s 76 firefighters and support staff.

The seven judges in this case usually preside over courtrooms in Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary and Hammond.

However, court events have had to be conducted, for the first time in state history, over a video teleconferencing network that has been used for the past year since the COVID-19 pandemic made in-person court events a public health risk.