Seven judges ponder who can set EC firefighters' work schedule

EAST CHICAGO — A panel of seven judges is deciding who can set work schedules for city firefighters.
Attorneys for Mayor Anthony Copeland and the nine members of the city’s Common Council debated that issue Thursday before a video grouping of Lake Superior Court judges.
It was an rare, if not unprecedented bench trial presided over by Superior Court Civil Division judicial officers: Bruce D. Parent, Thomas P. Hallett, Kristina C. Kantar, Stephen E. Scheele and Gina L. Jones.
Typically, a single judge conducts a bench trial in a traditional courtroom.
However, state law required multiple judges to rule on which branch of East Chicago’s municipal government has the authority, in this case, to set work rules for the city’s 76 firefighters and support staff.
The seven judges in this case usually preside over courtrooms in Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary and Hammond.
However, court events have had to be conducted, for the first time in state history, over a video teleconferencing network that has been used for the past year since the COVID-19 pandemic made in-person court events a public health risk.
The dispute over city firefighters' work schedules arose in late 2019 with the mayor and Fire Chief Anthony Serna imposing a new swing shift schedule requiring firefighters to work in rotating eight-hour morning, afternoon and overnight shifts over three days, before a firefighter can take the next 24 hours off.
The East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 opposed it and petitioned the city council, whose members voted to restore their old work schedule.
The mayor blocked the council’s move, declaring an emergency that kept his new fire department work schedule in place. He sued in Lake Superior Court, claiming the council was trying to usurp his authority as the city’s chief executive.
Council members argue they are the city’s fiscal body and control how much overtime firefighters are paid.
City Attorney Carla Morgan, who represents the mayor, said Monday the judges heard arguments in the dispute Thursday and will rule on the issue in the coming days.
No deadline is set for that decision.