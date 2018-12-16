INDIANAPOLIS — When Statehouse visitors sitting in on Indiana House sessions see representatives debating whether to advance legislation to the Senate or the governor, that usually is the end of a long and complex decision-making process.
The first stop, after a proposal is filed by a state lawmaker, is a House committee, where a small group of legislators decides whether a measure is worthy of further consideration by the full House, and what changes are needed to win majority support.
Most legislation never advances out of committee and therefore never has a chance to be debated by all 100 state representatives.
Typically, a proposal must appeal to the Republican chairman of each committee to get a hearing at which supporters, opponents, lobbyists and ordinary Hoosiers tell the panel what they think about the plan.
The committee level also is where the Democratic minority can be most effective in shaping legislation, since it usually takes convincing only one or two committee Republicans that the proposal, as introduced, needs to be revised for either practical or partisan reasons.
It's considerably tougher for Democrats to amend legislation on the House floor, as many more Republicans, including those who have little knowledge about or interest in the proposal, must be persuaded to approve any changes.
For the 2019 legislative session, several Region representatives have been designated by House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, as the top Democrat, also known as the ranking member, on House committees.
That puts those lawmakers in a prime position to negotiate the text of legislative proposals with Republican committee chairmen, and perhaps have some measure of influence in a body where members of the minority party easily can be ignored without consequence.
Here are the House committee ranking members who hail from Northwest Indiana:
- State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions
- State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, Committee on Local Government
- State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, Committee on Courts and Criminal Code
- State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, Committee on Government Reduction
- State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, Committee on Elections and Apportionment
- State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, Committee on Interstate and International Cooperation
- State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, Committee on Education