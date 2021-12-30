Sewer rate hike approved to fund employee pay raises, Porter County community says

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Town Council approved a 16% sanitary sewer rate hike this week to support "substantial" raises for municipal employees, the town is reporting.

The rate hike, which had been endorsed by the town's utility service board and will take effect Jan. 1, was followed by approval of the 2022 salary ordinance that includes a $1-per-hour bump for all full-time employees and other increases, the town said.

The average Chesterton household using 10,000 gallons of water faces a bimonthly bill increase of $14.47, according to the town.

Town Councilman Jim Ton, R-1st, spoke about the three Rs - recruitment, retention and retirement.

"We're talking about the retention part tonight, mainly," he said. "You have to do your recruitment. Bring people in with good salaries. You have to keep them after you train them, which we weren't. And you have to provide a solid retirement."

Increases are also in store for the utility's two largest outside users - town of Porter and the Indian Boundary Conservancy District, the town said. Porter faces an increase of 18.32% and 18.31% is in store for the IBCD.