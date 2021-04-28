Shareholders in Gary casino company object to new state integrity rules

Specifically, they argue the IGC cannot require the plaintiffs be subject to the detailed financial and background investigation necessary to acquire Level 1 occupational licenses, along with requiring the same of any person with an interest in any entity that holds a stake in Spectacle.

“In other words, the IGC attempts to extend its jurisdiction to shareholders of gaming companies. What is more the IGC attempts to extend its jurisdiction to the shareholders of shareholders of gaming companies,” the lawsuit claims.

“The IGC’s attempt to extend its jurisdiction to holders of an equity interest is beyond the scope of authority granted by the Indiana General Assembly.”

The plaintiffs also assert the IGC setting a repurchase price for their Spectacle shares is an unconstitutional taking of their property, and revive a curious claim previously made by former Spectacle CEO Rod Ratcliff that the IGC is barred from taking any action, despite having a quorum, because the commissioner post that must be held by an individual living in Lake, Porter or LaPorte County currently is vacant.