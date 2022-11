Sheriff Martinez likely to win reelection

CROWN POINT — Democratic Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. appeared to be on the road to victory late Tuesday in his bid for reelection.

Unofficial election results showed Martinez was likely to prevail in his race against Republican Dave Crane, who campaigned on a promise to increase credibility at a department with a history of corruption.

Martinez, who has served as a sheriff's officer for about 30 years, said he ran for a second four-year term because he's committed to making all of Lake County a safer place for all.

The sheriff outlined a number of goals for his next term, including building on the momentum of his first term, continuing to address the needs of individuals and families dealing with addiction and mental health issues, and ensuring Lake County officers are equipped "with the finest technology and training available."

During his first term, Martinez established and expanded the Police Assisted Recovery Initiative, which employs two full-time mental health professionals who help people find pathways to treatment and recovery that don't involve arrest.

He directed several special enforcement support programs, including monthly multi-agency operations targeting carjackings, drug trafficking, violent crimes and various traffic violations. During Operation Scarecrow, Martinez's department focused on illegal guns sales during shows held at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

The sheriff also established the Lake County School Safety Emergency Contact Network, which focuses on identifying communications solutions for police and public safety agencies when responding to emergencies in large buildings.

Crane previously told The Times he was forced to retire in 2015 by former Sheriff John Buncich after 17 years as a sheriff's deputy.

Crane ran on a platform that included a review of school safety measures, improved interagency relationships and the creation of a civilian oversight board for the Sheriff's Department.