CROWN POINT — Some 11 Lake County Sheriff Department employees may see a more prosperous new year.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez has presented the Lake County Council with a request for $81,400 in proposed pay raises in his police and jail divisions.
The increases range from 11 percent for a couple of computer technicians to 48 percent for an unidentified county jail clerk whose pay would rise from $25,504 to $37,682, according to the council's agenda.
Police Chief William Paterson said the sheriff wants to retain the essential services of these 11 employees. He said a study indicates their current pay is below average.
He said the sheriff department's head mechanic keeps a fleet of 233 hard-driven interceptors, SUVs, vans, minivans, and pickup trucks on the road. The mechanic's pay would rise from $38,110 to 50,000, a 31 percent increase.
Other increases include 30 percent for a case supervisor, 29 percent increase for a bookkeeper, 18 percent for a jail records keeper, 17 percent increase for an office manager, a 16 percent increase for a court security lieutenant and a 15.6 percent increase for a public information officer.
Paterson said the raises, which total $81,400 annually, wouldn't require any new taxes because they are offset by savings county officials expect to realize by privatizing the county jail inmate food service.
Commissioners voted in November to award Summit Food Service, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a contract to feed county jail inmates at a public cost of $1.21 per meal. Paterson said the county expects to save hundreds of thousands of dollar annually.
Council President David Hamm, D-Hammond, said the council is typically reluctant, without a compelling excuse, to grant pay raises beyond those already written into the 2019 budget.
Hamm said the council already has approved 3 percent across-the-board raises for almost all 1,852 full-time employees.
He said the only larger percentage increases in the budget were earmarked for 66 deputy clerks, secretaries, case workers, technicians, janitors, groundskeepers, cooks, housekeepers and security officers to bring their their salaries to a minimum of $25,000 annually.