Sheriff's request for 10 new ATVs gets chopped

"Frankly, it's going to be divided well across the entire county," Balbo said.

"We really don't have the luxury of moving these things around on a regular basis with trailers. Having them staged in these areas, so we can react to events that are taking place in south county, we'll have those assets on the ground."

Balbo insisted the sheriff's office requires all 10 of the requested ATVs for optimal deployment.

Though, he acknowledged, getting five is better than getting nothing, as the sheriff's office did last month when the ATV issue first was before the commissioners.

"At this point, we're going to come back. We need 10," Balbo said. "But at this point today, if that's all we can get accomplished in the meeting, then we appreciate being able to do that."

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said Balbo is welcome to try again.

There was no indication, however, from Tippy, Repay or Commissioner Kyle Allen, D-Gary, that Balbo would be more successful on his third try.

"Well, tomorrow is another day, so there's an opportunity to ask for this and more," Repay quipped.