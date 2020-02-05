You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's request for 10 new ATVs gets chopped
Lake County Commissioners, from left, Kyle Allen, D-Gary, Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, authorized the sheriff's office Wednesday to purchase five new police all-terrain vehicles. They also rejected a request for five more.

 Dan Carden, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Lake County sheriff's office only is getting half of the new all-terrain vehicles its chief says are needed for deputies to adequately patrol Lake Michigan beaches, county parks and other unpaved and hard to access areas.

On Wednesday, the county commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of five, one-person ATVs at a cost of $61,065 from Maxim Power Sports of Merrillville.

That will more than double the size of the sheriff's office's current fleet of four ATVs.

At the same time, the commissioners rejected the sheriff's request to spend an additional $51,626 at Maxim to purchase two four-person ATVs, and another $71,139 to buy three two-person ATVs.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said he doesn't see why the sheriff's office suddenly needs a total of 14 ATVs, when it seems to be doing just fine with substantially fewer.

"You are going to stage four of the new ones in Crown Point," Tippy said. "If we're bringing the four old ones back to Crown Point, I mean we're starting to build a big inventory there."

County Police Chief Vincent Balbo said the ATVs won't just be sitting in a parking lot at the Lake County Government Center.

They'll be positioned in the southern portion of the county for officers to access when needed in an emergency, he said.

"Frankly, it's going to be divided well across the entire county," Balbo said.

"We really don't have the luxury of moving these things around on a regular basis with trailers. Having them staged in these areas, so we can react to events that are taking place in south county, we'll have those assets on the ground."

Balbo insisted the sheriff's office requires all 10 of the requested ATVs for optimal deployment.

Though, he acknowledged, getting five is better than getting nothing, as the sheriff's office did last month when the ATV issue first was before the commissioners.

"At this point, we're going to come back. We need 10," Balbo said. "But at this point today, if that's all we can get accomplished in the meeting, then we appreciate being able to do that."

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said Balbo is welcome to try again.

There was no indication, however, from Tippy, Repay or Commissioner Kyle Allen, D-Gary, that Balbo would be more successful on his third try.

"Well, tomorrow is another day, so there's an opportunity to ask for this and more," Repay quipped.

The commissioners separately voted 3-0 to authorize the sheriff's office to request bids for 19 new Dodge Charger police pursuit sedans.

