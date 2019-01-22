INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers soon may have to search rarely visited county government websites to find public notices of sheriff's sales, instead of continuing to see properties available due to unpaid property taxes listed in their local newspapers and on news websites.
On Tuesday, the House Financial Institutions Committee voted 7-3 to eliminate mandatory newspaper publication of sheriff's sales in favor of requiring county sheriffs to post the sales notices on their department websites or their county's website.
State Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, the sponsor of House Bill 1212, said it's time Indiana move into the 21st century by reaching Hoosiers where they are — online — and phasing out what she sees as a government subsidy to newspaper publishers.
"What prompted me to do this bill, more so than anything, is the egregious nature of the costs from county to county," McNamara said.
"As a state legislature, we should not be costing citizens dollars to publish any types of public notices in my opinion, but for sheriff's sales in particular."
That message resonated with state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, a real estate investor who voted in favor of advancing the proposal to the full House, due in part to testimony that public notice advertisements comprise less than 10 percent of revenue at most Indiana newspaper companies.
"If it were something a lot larger I would have been more concerned or maybe slowed down on it, but I think it's a fair thing," Chyung said. "I love The Times. I love you guys. But, sorry."
Steve Key, executive director of the Hoosier State Press Association, argued that the benefits of public notice publication in newspapers go far beyond the revenue collected for the advertisements.
He said newspapers and their websites are seen by many, many more Hoosiers than a county sheriff's website, newspapers are available to people who don't have or can't afford internet access, and newspaper publication helps ensure sheriff's offices aren't only catering to real estate insiders in listing or selling tax sale properties.
Key said if there are Indiana newspapers overcharging for tax sale notices, as McNamara suggested, he pledged to speak with their publishers and try to get those ad rates more in line with publications elsewhere in the state.
"Let's not throw out the good with the bad, the good being that public notice advertising in newspapers is still the best way to get information out to people that you want them to have in their hands," Key said. "Throwing out the whole system is not the answer."
Key also challenged the notion that shifting the burden of public notice publication to sheriff's office websites will save much money, since it'll require county employees to spend time compiling, preparing, posting and archiving tax sale notices, instead of newspaper workers.
A fiscal analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency said the measure "will have indeterminate but potentially reduced costs for county sheriffs to advertise foreclosed property."
The legislation is supported by the Indiana Sheriff's Association.