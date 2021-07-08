Sheriff seeking $770,060 to purchase Lake Michigan patrol boat

"We were able to take care of business and conclude the operation within a very short period of time," Balbo said. "Yes, the Coast Guard will respond. But they'll respond from a distance. We have our people, real-time, on (the water)."

Scott Schmal, the council's finance director, said money to purchase the boat is available, since millions of dollars that normally would have been appropriated to the sheriff's office and other county departments during last year's budgeting process were held back in case of tax revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19.

At the same time, Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, said the $770,060 price tag for a boat definitely caught his attention, and he wondered whether his fiscally conservative Republican colleagues would support the purchase.

Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, said he does have some consternation, but he understands if it truly is needed to ensure public safety on the lakefront.

The seven-member council is due to vote July 15 on whether to fund the boat acquisition.

Actually purchasing the boat, under normal circumstances, would be a task for the three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners, which repeatedly has refused to consent to major equipment purchases, including other boats, requested by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.