EAST CHICAGO — City firefighters are not the only ones dealing with a controversial change in their work schedules.
Plans to have the police department move from a four days on, two days off schedule to five days on, two days off was the main topic of discussion at a recent meeting of the City Council's Public Safety Committee.
Eddie Bastardo, president of the East Chicago FOP, said the change is set to go into effect in early January.
Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, who serves as chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said the East Chicago City Council had not been informed of the schedule change and wanted to know more about it.
The City Council is currently involved in a lawsuit filed by Mayor Anthony Copeland regarding whether the Council or the mayor has the authority to set the work schedule for city firefighters.
Bastardo said moving to a five days on, two days off schedule would mean officers would have the same two days off the entire calendar year.
It was explained the two groups of officers who don't have Saturday and Sunday off would then not have a weekend off all year, outside of vacation time.
"This measure can't possibly help retention at all," said Councilwoman Myrna Maldonado, D-1st.
Bastardo said it was his understanding the one day of the week when all officers would work would be used to schedule training.
The Council was told another reason given for the schedule change was to cut down on overtime.
"I don't see why the mayor would want to change the shifts to save money when we're not even going over budget, we're not even meeting the budget when it comes to manpower," said Councilman Rich Medina, D-at-large.
Bastardo said he had not yet expressed his concern over the schedule change with Copeland, but he would.
Garcia said Police Chief Hector Rosario would be invited to a future City Council meeting to explain the scheduling change.