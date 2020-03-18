12 showing COVID-19 symptoms in Porter County; awaiting tests for 2, official says

VALPARAISO — Porter County is awaiting the test results of two residents, who showed signs and symptoms of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, the county board of commissioners were told this week.

The county has tested four people and two have come back negative, John Pisowicz, the county health department's director of emergency preparedness, told the commissioners Tuesday.

One of the individuals tested is immune compromised, he said.

"So obviously we're watching that individual very closely," Pisowicz said.

Porter County health officials have monitored 19 people since the threat surfaced and are now watching 12 people exhibiting signs and/or symptoms, he said.

The news comes as the number of confirmed cases reach four across the Region — three in Lake County and one in LaPorte County. The 55-year-old male patient from LaPorte County is being treated at Porter Regional Hospital just north of Valparaiso.

Franciscan Health's Michigan City hospital announced Wednesday morning it has tested its first patient for coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health has reported a total of 39 confirmed cases statewide as of Wednesday morning.