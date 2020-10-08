Simmering dispute between Lake County council, commissioners poised to boil over

Jorgensen insisted if the council prevails, its seven members will do a better job managing the tens of millions of dollars in annual county purchases than the three commissioners, and the council could hardly do worse with data processing after the county's computer system last year was hacked and held for ransom.

"We need to be fiscally conservative, we need to ensure the budget is balanced and proper, we certainly would not be a rubber stamp, and we certainly would not allow any department head to go on some kind of shopping spree," Jorgensen said.

Repay said the council's push to seize control of purchasing and data processing was news to him, since neither Jorgensen, nor any other council member, has come to him to talk about their concerns.

"He's got my cellphone number. He knows exactly how to get ahold of me. I can tell you the many times he reached out to me for favors in the past before he became a county council member. But not on this one. He wants to make theater out of it," Repay said.

In any case, Repay said his role as one of the county's three executive officers requires he look into all actions taken by county government, just as the CEO of a private company is responsible for everything that happens on his or her watch.