HIGHLAND — Town Council incumbents often face no competition in Highland, but this year's election has three contested seats.
3rd Ward
In the 3rd Ward, two candidates are running to replace the retiring Democrat Councilman Dan Vassar.
Democrat Martin Del Rio, 32, has lived in Highland for over eight years and has a military background.
He is a State Army Wounded Warrior Advocate and is a Work and Family Life Specialist for the U.S. Navy to help sailors and Marines, and their family members, deal with traumatic events.
Del Rio wants to help equip the police and fire departments.
"(I would) continue to work with our public safety personnel to make sure they have the equipment and the training needed to keep themselves and our community safe," Del Rio said.
The town is obligated to provide the resources, equipment and training needed to perform well and return safely to their families each day, he said.
Del Rio also wants to propose resolutions that make Highland more environmentally friendly.
"It is no secret that we have a responsibility to do our part in combating climate change and it goes without saying that a cleaner environment benefits even the non-believers," he said.
Del Rio added that cost effective approaches exist that can help the town do its part for the environment.
"I feel that it is urgently necessary to explore our options and take action to make Highland more environmentally friendly."
Also running for the seat is Republican Mark Schocke.
Schocke, 34, is a lifelong Highland resident and a trial attorney working from his office in Highland.
He was an Indiana Governor’s Fellow from 2007-2008 and a White House intern while attending Purdue University.
He has served on the Highland Plan Commission since 2012 with three stints as board chairman.
Schocke's biggest concern is redevelopment in the downtown.
"Downtown Highland has so much potential if redeveloped correctly" such as more restaurants and outdoor seating for the warm months, he said.
Schocke would also encourage incentives to refresh the storefronts and boost downtown foot traffic with small businesses near the bike trail.
The Main Square Park Farmers Market could be livened up with more food trucks and live music, Schocke said.
"This will bring more people downtown and help the existing businesses to thrive."
Town Council transparency is important, Schocke said, stressing the meetings should be recorded and broadcast on the internet.
Schocke noted many people cannot attend every meeting.
"This will keep the Town Council accountable to the public and encourage additional participation and good citizenship."
Schocke said those with more questions can visit his website at www.welikemark.com.
4th Ward
The candidates for the 4th Ward want improvements in the downtown.
Seeking reelection is council President Steve Wagner.
The 61-year-old Democrat has served on the council for almost five years and sits on the Redevelopment Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Wagner works for ArcelorMittal USA and is president of the USW Local 1010.
His top priority is downtown development, including the town's gateway on Kennedy Avenue.
"A flurry of activity just across the Little Calumet River has created development interest and opportunities on north Kennedy Avenue, which we will explore and act upon when they make sense for our town," Wagner said.
He also wants to grow the tax base to provide lower property taxes.
Wagner also addressed citizen concerns about him missing numerous meetings.
A review of the council's meeting minutes shows Wagner has missed about 46 meetings and study sessions since joining the council in 2015.
Wagner said he has been involved in two lengthy union contract negotiations in Pittsburgh over the past five years.
Wagner, who continued receiving his council pay during those absences, said he kept regular contact with the other councilmen.
"If I was needed on a critical vote, my fellow councilmen knew I would return to Highland to cast my ballot."
Wagner has missed only two meetings this year.
Challenging Wagner is Republican Tom Black, a 17-year resident of Highland.
He served as the Highland Republican Chairman from 2012-2019.
Black, 47, who is retired, made a previous bid for a council seat in 2011.
"The first issue I'd tackle is transparency," Black said.
He noted many people have told him on the campaign trail they believe their voices are not being heard.
"It is difficult to find important information on issues until it is too late to be heard," Black said of the complaints people are voicing.
He said public meetings should be broadcast over the internet or local television. In addition, the town's web page should be kept up to date and also post agendas before meetings.
Black said residents tell him they want a town council that can revitalize the downtown area.
"And also someone who can be a better steward of their tax dollars," he added.
Black said he also believes improvements to the town's infrastructure are important. While much work has been done in this area, he said that there is much more work to be done.
"We cannot expect to attract new business if our infrastructure can't support it," he said.
5th Ward
Economic development is a common thread between the two candidates for the council's 5th Ward seat.
Incumbent Democrat Konnie Kuiper has served three terms on the council and was a Highland School Board member.
He has been a Highland resident since 1968 and owns Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Highland.
Kuiper said he wants more economic development "to ensure a strong tax base."
The best way to accomplish this is more "mom and pop" businesses along with larger businesses.
Kuiper is also a big advocate of supporting the town's first responders and the public works department.
"Give them the tools needed to support them," he said.
Kuiper also expressed pride in seeing public works department employees picking up fallen tree limbs during the recent storm and power outage.
He added the town needs to maintain this high standard of excellence to keep Highland great for all the kids and grandkids.
"Be sensitive to all the needs of our community because I care," Kuiper said. "I live, work and worship in Highland."
Republican challenger Roger Sheeman serves as the chairman of the Highland Republican Party.
He is semi-retired from Staples in Munster.
Sheeman has lived in Highland for three years and has also resided in Hessville, Griffith and Illinois.
"First of all, revitalize the downtown," Sheeman said of his top priority if elected.
He said there is no synergy between the Redevelopment Commission, Main Street Group and Chamber of Commerce.
"I don't see them working together."
The downtown has too many non-retail businesses, Sheeman said. "It requires good retail stores that will primarily attract women."
Government transparency is critical, Sheeman said, noting he came from the very corrupt state of Illinois.
Highland has few meeting agendas posted online, Sheeman said, adding that tax dollar spending is never posted.
"The citizens need to know. It's our money."
Transparency also means live broadcasting of council meetings so people can watch and get a feel for the town's business, he added.