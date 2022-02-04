 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sixty-three more file in LaPorte primary

  • Updated
  • 0

LAPORTE — Sixty-Three more Democrat and Republican candidates last week filed to run for their party’s nomination in the May 3 primary for county government and township government seats in LaPorte County. 

Candidates have until noon Friday to withdraw from the primary election.

County Assessor

John Matwyshyn (R) 

County Commissioner District 1

Connie Grammarossa (R)

Nathan Patrick (R)

County Council District 1

Justin Kiel (R) 

County Council District 4

Ronald Schafer (R) 

Cass Township Trustee

Dara Lee Guse (R)

Kevin Van Woerden (R) 

Cass Township Board

Rodney E. Peters (R)

Jacqueline Ann Tharp (R)

Patricia Rosenbaum (R) 

Center Township Board

Duane Miller (R)

Dakota Euler (R) 

Clinton Township Board

Scott Klemz (R) 

Coolspring Township Board

Craig Hinchman (R)

Kevin Havlin (R)

April Daley (D)

Elijah Davis (R) 

Dewey Township Trustee

Dick Bucher (R) 

Dewey Township Board

Dale Meiss (R) 

Galena Township Trustee

Edward Hynek (D) 

Galena Township Board

Thomas Conway (D)

Claudia Winter (R) 

Hanna Township Trustee

Curtis Mordus (R)

Adam Sweet (R) 

Hanna Township Board

Tommy Rosenbaum (R)

Karen Angelevski (R)

Michael Magley Jr. (R) 

Hudson Township Board

Roger Teska Jr. (R)

Austin Kosinski (R) 

Kankakee Township Board

Kevin Wheatbrook (R) 

Kingsford Heights Township Board

Bettye Evans (D)

Carolyn Beatty (D) 

Lincoln Township Trustee

Dennis Christensen (D) 

Lincoln Township Board

Yolanda Spence (D)

Mark Emerick (D)

Brent Friend (R) 

Michigan Township Trustee

Rodney Washington (D) 

Michigan Township Board

Susan Webster (D)

Melody Farmer (D)

William Greene, III (R)

David Loscuito (R) 

New Durham Township Trustee

Kelli Tanger (R) 

New Durham Township Board

Diana Baker (R)

Thomas Fath (R) 

Noble Township Board

Debra Allie (R)

Glenn Schlundt (R)

James Lindborg (R)

Bradley Hardin (R) 

Pleasant Township Board

Joseph Smith (R) 

Prairie Township Board

Norma Lee Garner (R)

Richard Younggreen (R)

Robert C. Ulrich II (R) 

Springfield Township Trustee

Howard Conley (R) 

Union Township Board

Rudy Netzer (R)

Coral Laun (R)

Casandra Lipscomb (R) 

Washington Township Trustee

Charles Watterson III (R) 

Washington Township Board

Scott Atkowski (R) 

Wills Township Trustee

M. Joan Cuson (D) 

Wills Township Board

Barry Halter (R)

David Conley (D)

Deanna Cody (D)

Eli Stevens (D)









