Smalltown Coffee Co. to expand outdoor seating, plan wins Crown Point board approval

CROWN POINT — Smalltown Coffee Co. is looking to expand its footprint.

Annette McKeown, who owns the business with Elizabeth Steel, presented plans to offer additional outdoor seating at the coffee bar and roastery during a Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Monday.

McKeown said Smalltown wants to purchase a small section of land from an adjacent property owner to create a patio to allow for the outdoor expansion.

"It's something we had talked about early in our business, but now with COVID, and people being more conscientious about those types of things, we feel it is even more necessary," McKeown said.

Currently, Smalltown has about 5 feet of space on the building's southwest side, and wants to expand the area by 15 feet, for a total of 20 feet, McKeown said.

"We'd do some landscaping around the edge to make it look nice like the property does in general," McKeown said. "It would be designed by the same designer who did our building, which if you've seen it, I think it looks nice."

The expansion came before the board as Smalltown needed a variance before moving ahead with the project.