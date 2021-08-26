Smalltown Coffee Co. to expand outdoor seating, plan wins Crown Point board approval

CROWN POINT — Smalltown Coffee Co. is looking to expand its footprint.
Annette McKeown, who owns the business with Elizabeth Steel, presented plans to offer additional outdoor seating at the coffee bar and roastery during a Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Monday.
McKeown said Smalltown wants to purchase a small section of land from an adjacent property owner to create a patio to allow for the outdoor expansion.
"It's something we had talked about early in our business, but now with COVID, and people being more conscientious about those types of things, we feel it is even more necessary," McKeown said.
Currently, Smalltown has about 5 feet of space on the building's southwest side, and wants to expand the area by 15 feet, for a total of 20 feet, McKeown said.
"We'd do some landscaping around the edge to make it look nice like the property does in general," McKeown said. "It would be designed by the same designer who did our building, which if you've seen it, I think it looks nice."
The expansion came before the board as Smalltown needed a variance before moving ahead with the project.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said Smalltown previously received variances, one in 2018 to allow the coffee bar and roastery to operate in a residential district, and another to allow parking for the business on a different lot.
He added the outdoor patio will allow seating for 16.
The board approved the request 4-0, subject to findings of fact, staff comments and screening along the west side of the building for the patio to act as a buffer and help deaden any noise.
Board Vice Chairman Jeremy Taylor was absent.
Also Monday, the board sent a 4-0 favorable recommendation to the Crown Point City Council to allow a billboard in an office service district, as well as approved allowing two billboards within minimum spacing of one another.
The request came as Franciscan Alliance is looking to relocate an existing billboard near the new Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point on the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231, which is slated to open in fall 2023.
"It is somewhat in a negative position relative to the hospital. As we've gone through the site planning design, and the entitlements we've gone through to date, we were trying to deal with it," Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team, Inc. told the board. "It has come to a point that it's not an acceptable location, the billboard, relative to the new hospital."
Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team, Inc. said the existing billboard is the first thing someone sees when they are driving on I-65 looking at the hospital.
"There's almost $300 million worth of investment going in and a very architecturally significant building," Ban said. "It is the opinion of leadership of the hospital that a billboard should not be the first thing you see when you see the hospital itself."
The existing billboard also is "somewhat" in the flight path of the hospital's helipad, and the grades of the billboard's foundation "has become problematic as well," Ban added.
As presented, the billboard would be moved from the northern side of the hospital farther south, Ban said, noting there is another billboard on 129th Avenue, south of the proposed relocation site with 645 feet between the two.
Under Crown Point's zoning code, billboards in the I-65 corridor cannot be located closer than 1,250 feet to any other billboard sign.
"We don't believe that there's a problem with causing any sight distance issues. The relocation will not cause a public safety problem," he said.
Ban later noted it is, "expected at some point in the not-too-distant future that billboard two would be eliminated due to the construction and development of the 129th Avenue overpass."