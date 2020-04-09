Solar farm proposed for south Lake County

Specifically, Invenergy is asking solar power generation be permitted as a principal property use, not merely as an accessory use; to establish the setbacks necessary for a solar farm; and to modify the lot coverage requirement to account for the unique combination of solar panels and prairie grasses.

The council is expected at its meeting Tuesday to recommend the requested changes be made to the development ordinance, and to forward the project for review by the Lake County Plan Commission.

The council still must give final approval before construction can start.

Samoteskul said construction of the solar farm is expected to cost $200 million and require an average of 350 workers for two years after work begins in 2022.

Only four permanent workers would remain on site to maintain the solar farm after operations begin in 2024.

Energy generated at the solar farm that's sold to utility companies will cover the construction and ongoing operating costs, including the 35-year land leases, she said.

According to Samoteskul, the solar farm site ultimately can be returned to agricultural use simply by pulling the panel's stakes out of the ground and removing the panels.