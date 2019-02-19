GARY — Project leaders for a planned controversial solid waste facility are suing the city.
The lawsuit, filed Jan. 17 in Lake Circuit Court by Maya Energy, was the topic of a recent executive session of the Gary City Council. Council President Ronald Brewer said a second, closed-door meeting is slated for Wednesday.
Gary, its mayor, the law department, its legislative body and then-Councilwoman at-large Ragen Hatcher are listed as defendants in the case. They are being sued for the Gary City Council's sudden withdrawal of its zoning approval for the project on on Oct. 16, 2018, for alleged defamation and for causing the company undue financial hardship.
The Gary City Council approved the zoning variance on June 7, 2016, but violated state law by voting less than three years later to reconsider the zoning approval because the company was already seeking secondary permits, the lawsuit states.
Council members previously said they voted on the motion with the belief the company misled them on what the project would ultimately be, and that the vote would send the company back to the drawing board.
Suit: Phone call never happened
At the time, Hatcher said the council’s past approval was based on a petition that sought to operate a recycling facility in Gary’s Glen Park section, but the company’s subsequent application with state environmental regulators notes they would also be accepting unrecyclable waste, too.
Hatcher stated at the Oct. 16 meeting she had received a phone call from project leader and ex-East Chicago councilman James Ventura, in which he said he had to change the accepted waste streams to get financing for its project.
"No such telephone call ever occurred between Ragen Hatcher and James Ventura. Furthermore, Maya Energy LLC has never changed the waste stream or types of materials it intends to process at its facility," the lawsuit claims.
As a result of the council's action, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has refused to formally issue the company's solid waste permit, Maya argued.
This fall, IDEM was leaning toward approval, having sent a draft version of the approved permit to project leaders, records show.
Public backlash
The project sparked public outcry last year when Steel City Academy, a charter school, learned the facility would be constructed next door.
Aaron Corn, staff attorney with the Hoosier Environmental Council, said Tuesday he trusts that city leaders "will defend their rightful decision to rescind Maya Energy’s zoning permit."
HEC has been one of Maya Energy's fiercest opponents.
"A waste processing facility bringing in truckloads of construction and demolition debris every day has no business locating so close to Steel City Academy, and putting children’s health and well-being at risk," Corn said.
Opponents say the neighborhood — near the Borman Expressway — is already overburdened with air pollution from the trucking industry, and Maya Energy’s operations involve significant additional truck traffic, along with idling trucks and emissions from refueling.
'Clear on everything'
In an attempt to show the company officials never misrepresented themselves, the lawsuit lists a series of meeting dates in which Ventura and others discussed their intended plans to accept both municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris.
The complaint points to a particular Jan. 15, 2016, meeting in which Ventura delivered a printout of a PowerPoint presentation outlining plans, location and accepted materials to various city staff, including the mayor.
"Immediately after the presentation, Mr. Ventura asked if there were any questions, and Mayor Freeman-Wilson stated she was 'clear on everything' and that she 'wanted it in Gary,'" the lawsuit alleges.
At all presentations, Maya Energy stated it would process both municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris, the lawsuit argues.
On April 27, 2017, the company received approval from IDEM for the air quality/construction permit, and was additionally approved to process up to 1,600 tons of municipal solid waste per day and up to 800 tons of construction and demolition waste per day.
When IDEM wanted to know if the city's zoning approval was contingent on the amount of materials processed, the city penned a letter stating it was not.
The lawsuit fails to mention how Matt Reardon, project consultant with MCR Partners and husband of state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, said the company anticipates only seven truckloads per day and that the company will engage in a traffic study.
Those statements were made at a May 10, 2016 zoning board meeting. Asked what materials they would accept, Reardon stated: "Paper, plastic and cardboard," records show.
HEC staff has contended Reardon's claim of seven trucks daily would be impossible, given the anticipated tonnage of materials accepted daily.
Brewer told The Times he hopes the city can stave off the lawsuit by coming to "some sort of agreement" with Maya Energy in which they would abide by truck access restrictions and assist with street improvements in the neighborhood.