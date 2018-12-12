CROWN POINT — Tuesday's Lake County Council meeting was one for the history books.
The seven-member fiscal body gathered at the Lake Circuit Courtroom inside the Lake County Courthouse, in Crown Point's downtown square.
It was the first time the council had conducted official business in the brick structure, which is on the National Register of Historical Places, since county government left more than four decades ago to larger quarters in the Lake County Government Center, two miles to the north.
Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the Lake Court House Foundation, invited the council to return here to celebrate the building's 140th anniversary. The Court House Foundation operates the old courthouse as a home to several retail businesses and a banquet hall.
It was the last meeting for County Councilmen Eldon Strong, R-Crown Point, and Jamal Washington, D-Merrillville, who leave office at the end of this month.
St. John Town Council President Christian Jorgensen defeated Strong in the spring primary. Washington, who declined to run for re-election, is being replaced by state Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary.
County Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, said this meeting was the first time in years that the council didn't have to bail out the Lake County Sheriff's Department. "It is so refreshing that you are living within your budget," she told Martinez.
Former Sheriff John Buncich routinely ended the years of his administration demanding the council provide hundreds of thousands of additional dollars for overtime already worked by his employees.
A federal jury convicted Buncich last year of accepting bribes from towing firms. He is serving a 188-month prison term. Sheriff Oscar Martinez replaced him and won election this fall to a full four-year term.
The council voted 4-3 to pass a new ordinance regulating private shooting ranges. It now requires them to be 300 feet within the owner's property line. Strong sponsored the ordinance after complaints of irresponsible gun target practicing near some south rural county homes.
Three council members voted against the ordinance, saying they wanted an even wider exclusion zone for private shooting ranges. The council also passed on first reading an ordinance to ban general gun discharges near homes.
The council passed a new ordinance banning private off-road vehicles in parks and any other public unincorporated county lands.