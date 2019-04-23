VALPARAISO — Valparaiso City Councilman Matt Murphy doesn't have a challenger in next month's municipal primary election, but he's out-raised and out-spent both of his potential opponents in the city's November mayoral race.
Murphy, a Republican, will vie against either Democrat Councilwoman Debora Porter or businessman Bill Durnell in November to replace present Mayor Jon Costas in the city's top role. Costas, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.
Murphy began the most campaign finance report period with more than $70,000 cash on hand. Since Jan. 1, he's raised $23,500 and spent more than $28,000, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.
Porter began the report period with just less than $4,000 in her campaign fund. She raised $880 and has spent $320.
Durnell, who is new to politics and began with no funds, has raised just more than $10,000 and spent about $4,800.
In Portage, four Democrats are facing off in the primary, aiming to take on John Cannon, a Republican, who was elected mayor by precinct committee members after the conviction of James Snyder. He previously served as a city councilman.
Economic Development Director Andy Maletta — son of former Portage Mayor Sammie Maletta — has so far just out-raised Councilwoman Sue Lynch.
Maletta started with nothing in his coffers, raised just more than $32,000 and spent about $15,000.
Lynch began with $10,000 in her campaign account, has raised $31,000 and spent just less than $20,000 on the primary campaign.
Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham began with $7,500, raised just less than $9,000 and has spent about $9,700.
Realtor Leo Hatch Jr. began with nothing and has raised $5,475. Of that, $5,000 came from himself, according to the report. He has spent $2,350.
Cannon, who is unchallenged in the primary, began the 3½-month accounting period with $90 in his campaign account. He has raised just less than $4,000 and has spent about $2,600.
The full campaign finance reports for candidates in the upcoming May 7 election can be found on Porter County's website at porterco.org/index.aspx?NID=582.