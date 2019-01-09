VALPARAISO — Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said she's "cautiously optimistic" about legislation being proposed that could take control of elections here out of her office's hands.
Bailey said Wednesday she's open to "candid conversations" about what went wrong during last November's election and what is the best solution for Porter County and its voters.
Her office would no longer directly oversee elections under legislation filed this week in the Indiana House by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, and state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.
House Bill 1217 instead vests management and oversight of the county's elections in a five-member board of elections and registration, led by a director who would perform all the clerk's statutory duties relating to elections.
The proposal follows last year's election debacle in Porter County that saw 12 late-opening polling places, a shortage of poll workers and a three-day delay in ballot counting and election results; problems mostly attributed to Republican former Clerk Karen Martin.
"After reviewing the issues that emerged during the 2018 Porter County election and discussing these issues with local officials from both parties and the secretary of state's office, we've drafted this legislation in an effort to improve the Porter County election process," Soliday said.
Under the plan, which is awaiting action by the House Elections Committee, the Democratic and Republican county chairmen each would appoint two members to the new board of elections and registration, with the county clerk serving as the fifth board member.
The measure requires the board members be Porter County voters and not related to the county party chairman making the appointment. They would serve two year terms, beginning July 1.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said the anti-nepotism clause in the proposed legislation appeals to him.
"I wholeheartedly support the nepotism clause. No other department head is allowed to hire their spouse," Biggs said, referring to Porter County Democratic Chairman Jeff Chidester and his wife Kathy Kozuszek, the Democratic chairman's appointment to the Voter's Registration office.
"I don't think for a minute the county clerk was the only reason for the election to fail," Biggs said.
Chidester did not immediately return a message for comment Wednesday morning.
The new board would oversee every aspect of Porter County elections, including any election-related powers currently assigned to the county election board, board of registration, county clerk or county commissioners.
Day-to-day operations of the board would be managed by a director appointed by the county chairman of the political party whose candidate for secretary of state got the most votes in Porter County in the most recent election.
That would mean the Democrats pick the director based on the results of the 2018 election. An assistant director also would be appointed by the Republican county chairman, according to the legislation.
The legislation directs that board staff be selected on an equal basis by both county chairmen.
It also requires absentee ballots, including early votes, be counted in a central location.
Soliday said he's confident the proposal will give Porter County voters the "transparent and efficient election process" they deserve.
"Anything that makes the fiasco of the 2018 election not happen again is appreciated," Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.
Blaney said Soliday has sought input from both local Republicans and Democrats before proposing the legislation and is scheduled to meet with local officials later this week to continue the discussion and take input on the proposed legislation.
Blaney said she supports increasing the size of the board and requiring absentee ballots be counted in a central location.
"My hope is it also makes crystal clear who's running these elections. People need to know who to call," Biggs said, adding differences between the county clerk and voters registration office officials exacerbated the problems with last year's elections.
"There was a failure on the part of the county clerk. The reason it failed as bad as it did was because the failure by the clerk was aided by the voter registration board and election board," Biggs said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.