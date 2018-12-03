INDIANAPOLIS — A South Bend state lawmaker resigned Monday from the Indiana House to take an out-of-state position at the United Auto Workers International Union.
State Rep. Joe Taylor, D-South Bend, said he was grateful to have had the privilege of serving his northern Indiana constituents for two years at the Statehouse.
But as a third-generation auto worker and local UAW leader, Taylor said, "I simply could not pass" on what he described as a "life-changing" opportunity at the international union.
"There is no higher calling than public service, and it was a genuine honor to serve the people of South Bend, St. Joseph County and Indiana," Taylor said.
"As I move into the next phase of my life, I would encourage all to never pass up the chance to serve others."
Taylor last month won re-election to a second, two-year term by just 727 votes over Republican Troy Dillon.
The House District 7 vacancy caused by Taylor's resignation will be filled in coming weeks by the district's Democratic precinct committeemen.