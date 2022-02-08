South Lake lawmakers hosting town hall meeting Saturday

CROWN POINT — State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, and state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, are hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the first half of the 2022 Indiana legislative session.

The public event is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in meeting rooms 1 and 2 at the Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main Street.

The legislators are expected to talk about their efforts to pass several new state laws pertaining to local economic development projects, school bus safety, human trafficking and financial support for disabled Hoosiers, among others.

They'll also be available during the free event to take questions about other legislation pending at the Statehouse.

