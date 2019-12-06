{{featured_button_text}}
Southbound Kennedy Avenue ramp to eastbound Borman Expressway reopens

The southbound Kennedy Avenue ramp to the eastbound Borman Expressway reopened Friday after being closed since summer.

 INDOT

HAMMOND — The ramp connecting southbound Kennedy Avenue to the eastbound Borman Expressway reopened to motorists Friday.

The Interstate 80-94 entrance ramp was closed over the summer for what was supposed to be a bridge deck overlay project lasting just a few weeks.

But, after work began, crews discovered soil erosion under the bridge that required more extensive repairs to remediate.

INDOT said it appreciated the patience shown by Region motorists during the unexpectedly lengthy ramp closure.

"In the world of road construction, those things can happen, and when they do we work as quickly as we can to address them," INDOT said.

"However, it's critical that the correct steps be taken to ensure the long-term integrity and safety of the roadway."

Financial Affairs Reporter

Dan has reported on Indiana state government for The Times since 2009. He also covers casinos, campaigns and corruption.