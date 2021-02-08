Speed enforcement cameras could be coming to Indiana highway work zones

The state police want nothing to do with them. Indiana prosecutors believe they're legally problematic.
But three Northwest Indiana lawmakers again are leading the charge to deploy speed cameras in highway work zones that will generate $75 tickets for the owner of any vehicle photographed exceeding the reduced speed limit by a certain amount.
House Bill 1465 is the latest attempt by state Reps. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso; and Chuck Moseley, D-Portage; to bring camera enforcement to the Hoosier State, notwithstanding the massive corruption and numerous indictments involving proponents of similar Illinois camera enforcement programs.
Under the plan, which was approved Monday by the Pressel-led House Roads and Transportation Committee, the Indiana Department of Transportation and state police could establish a "pilot program" with four work zone speed enforcement camera sites across the state.
The measure requires signs be placed ahead of the work zone warning drivers of the camera enforcement, workers must be present for tickets to be issued, and only vehicles traveling at least 12 mph over the speed limit could be issued a fine.
A state police employee — not necessarily a sworn police officer — would be required to review each violation before the $75 ticket is sent, perhaps by the third-party contractor the proposal permits INDOT and state police to hire to manage the program.
The ticket would be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving.
Tickets potentially could be contested in court. But there would be a lower standard of proof and the accused would have no right to question or obtain direct testimony from the person who issued the ticket, according to the legislation.
The proposal also specifies all fine revenue would go to the two agencies operating the program: INDOT and state police.
Pressel said his goal is to stop speeding in highway work zones to protect both construction workers as well as motorists, who he said are considerably more likely to be injured or killed while traveling in a work zone with reduced lanes or speeds.
"It's amazing how close (workers) are to that traffic," Pressel said. "In one of those zones, 12 mph over is really fast."
Pressel said the legislation is modeled on a similar Maryland camera enforcement program that Maryland claims reduced by 90% the number of vehicles speeding in highway work zones.
However, the Maryland program also issues tickets 24 hours a day regardless of whether any workers are present, and the work zone pilot program in Maryland ultimately cleared the way for unlimited speed cameras on roads in any locality that chooses to deploy the automated enforcement devices.
Pressel's proposal is supported by organizations representing highway construction workers, road building companies and INDOT.
But Brad Hoffeditz, Indiana State Police legislative director, said the state police does not support it because he believes stationing an officer in a work zone is more effective than a camera, and having state police review every violation caught by a camera will be too time-consuming.
Similarly, Chris Daniels of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council said he has "serious concerns" about the logistics of enforcing speed camera tickets because Pressel's proposal denies defendants numerous rights they're typically entitled to in Indiana courts.
Pressel shrugged off the criticism: "I really think I've got the bill in a pretty good spot," he said.
Moseley agreed. "This is just another safety tool," he said. "This bill needs to continue to move."
The Republican-controlled House could vote as soon as Thursday on whether to advance the legislation to the Republican-controlled Senate.
In past years, similar measures have died in either the House or Senate thanks to a coalition of limited-government Republicans and liberty-loving Democrats forming to oppose them.