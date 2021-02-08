Speed enforcement cameras could be coming to Indiana highway work zones

The ticket would be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving.

Tickets potentially could be contested in court. But there would be a lower standard of proof and the accused would have no right to question or obtain direct testimony from the person who issued the ticket, according to the legislation.

The proposal also specifies all fine revenue would go to the two agencies operating the program: INDOT and state police.

Pressel said his goal is to stop speeding in highway work zones to protect both construction workers as well as motorists, who he said are considerably more likely to be injured or killed while traveling in a work zone with reduced lanes or speeds.

"It's amazing how close (workers) are to that traffic," Pressel said. "In one of those zones, 12 mph over is really fast."

Pressel said the legislation is modeled on a similar Maryland camera enforcement program that Maryland claims reduced by 90% the number of vehicles speeding in highway work zones.