Spread of COVID-19 slowing in Indiana, study finds; precautions credited, urged

At the same time, Menachemi noted the study found minority communities continue to be hit harder by coronavirus infections compared to whites in Indiana.

Among non-whites, the Phase 2 active infection rate was 1.4% — more than double the overall infection rate — while the antibody positive rate was 5.6%, suggesting that more than 1 in 20 minority Hoosiers have been exposed to the virus.

Based on Phase 2 data, researchers also estimate 43% of all Indiana residents who are infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms.

That's similar to the nearly 45% who tested positive for active viral infection and reported no symptoms in Phase 1 of the study.

"The virus can still be actively transmitted if we are not careful," Menachemi said.

"Based on the preliminary Phase 2 results, it appears we have been successful in limiting the spread of the coronavirus but have not eliminated the risk. Hoosiers need to be diligent to adhere to any and all measures designed to keep transmission low."

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the study results, especially on asymptomatic spread, underscore the need for Hoosiers to wear masks when they're outside the home, including children in schools.