Spread of COVID-19 slowing in Indiana, study finds; precautions credited, urged

A new study confirms the spread of COVID-19 has slowed in Indiana, but state health officials are urging Hoosiers to continue following the coronavirus safety precautions that made it possible.
Data released Wednesday from Phase 2 of an Indiana University and State Department of Health study aimed at measuring the spread of COVID-19 shows fewer active infections and more people testing positive for antibodies compared to April.
"Taken together, this is evidence that the virus has slowed its spread within Indiana," said Nir Menachemi, the study's lead scientist and a professor at Indiana University's Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.
"We currently have more people previously infected than are currently infected."
Between June 3 and 8, some 3,600 Hoosiers, including 2,600 randomly selected statewide, were tested for active COVID-19 infection and antibodies, and the results compared to a similar number of tests conducted between April 25 and April 29.
Researchers found the estimated statewide infection rate this month was 0.6%, a sharp decrease from the 1.7% infection rate in Phase 1. The antibody positivity rate in Phase 2 was 1.5%, up from 1.1%.
"While the reasons for this decline could vary, it is likely that the virus has slowed due to our collective efforts to be safer, engage in social distancing, and reduce transmission by wearing masks and adhering to higher hand- and surface-hygiene standards," Menachemi said. "This was an example of Hoosiers successfully hunkering down during the initial outbreak."
At the same time, Menachemi noted the study found minority communities continue to be hit harder by coronavirus infections compared to whites in Indiana.
Among non-whites, the Phase 2 active infection rate was 1.4% — more than double the overall infection rate — while the antibody positive rate was 5.6%, suggesting that more than 1 in 20 minority Hoosiers have been exposed to the virus.
Based on Phase 2 data, researchers also estimate 43% of all Indiana residents who are infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms.
That's similar to the nearly 45% who tested positive for active viral infection and reported no symptoms in Phase 1 of the study.
"The virus can still be actively transmitted if we are not careful," Menachemi said.
"Based on the preliminary Phase 2 results, it appears we have been successful in limiting the spread of the coronavirus but have not eliminated the risk. Hoosiers need to be diligent to adhere to any and all measures designed to keep transmission low."
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the study results, especially on asymptomatic spread, underscore the need for Hoosiers to wear masks when they're outside the home, including children in schools.
"There are a couple of really good studies that have come out recently that show that masks worn in communities versus masks not worn in communities can decrease the risk of infection by 40% to 60%," Box said.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said even though most businesses in the state have reopened, at least in a limited capacity, Hoosiers still need to take social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing seriously so the state can continue progressing toward a full reopening.
"The actions that we took early clearly, to date, have been paying off," Holcomb said. "But we are still in this."
The next testing phases are scheduled for fall 2020 and April 2021.
