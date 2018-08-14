VALPARAISO — The effects of the flooding in late February and early March are still being felt, Porter County Engineer Michael Novotney said.
Heavy rainfall, melting snow and frozen ground created record flooding in parts of the Region, especially along the Kankakee River.
Porter County’s response cost about $1.75 million, he said.
The county is wrapping up a grant application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in hopes of getting $1.3 million, or 75 percent, of that money back.
But that’s just the financial toll.
“The impact has been that we’re certainly several months behind” in other drainage projects, Novotney told the Storm Water Advisory Board this week.
Dianna Zakutansky, of Porter Township, told the board she and her neighbors have been waiting for years to get a drainage issue fixed.
“It is on our short list,” Novotney told her.
“We were dealing with the flooding this year, and that has set us back quite a bit,” he said.
Prior to the stormwater management fee being assessed, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said, the county didn’t have the financial ability to help. Now county government is becoming more aggressive in upgrading the county’s drainage infrastructure.
South Haven, in particular, is seeing some attention this year with a total of five big projects.
The large subdivision, developed a half century ago, has aging infrastructure.
“We’ve started to do some emergency repair work in old South Haven,” Novotney said.
Work will begin this week to address a sinkhole on Eagle Creek Drive, he said.
The county has worked on public outreach in South Haven to hear concerns and explain what needs to be done as a result, Novotney said.
Some 700 survey responses were received, and about 50 people attended public meetings, he said.
"If we were in a private business, this would be our marketing strategy," he said.
The documents being put together need to explain technical issues in terms a layman can understand.
"Let's do so in a way that resonates with the people we're trying to reach," Novotney said.
Other areas of the county are seeing work, too. Oak Hill Road near Fairhaven Baptist Church in Porter will see improvements, and work is being done in Shorewood Forest as well.
The county is also getting ready to do work on the Washington Square subdivision, near the Porter County Regional Airport, and Fletcher Estates, near Hebron.