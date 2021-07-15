St. John approves 137-lot subdivision

Jeanne Degrauwe, who owns 16.8 acres adjacent to the development with her husband, requested a privacy fence or barrier be put up on the western border of The Preserve West property line.

"My husband and I have horses. I'm concerned about the safety to my horses," Degrauwe said.

Degrauwe later said she also is concerned the development opens her and her husband to "unwarranted risk and liability."

"There's going to be a bike path adjacent to our property line, within 10 feet of our property line, and that concerns me," Degrauwe said.

"If someone should happen to wander off of their trail and the property is not delineated, they break a leg on my property, it's not the developer's problem, then it becomes our problem."

Jack Payonk, who lives in Bramblewood, asked how The Preserve West would effect his property.

Specifically, Payonk, in a letter to the Plan Commission, asked if surface runoff into Bull Run Ditch would increase, if the rate of surface runoff into Bull Run Ditch would increase during precipitation, and if the surface water drainage for the development would result in no net increase into Bull Run Ditch compared to today.