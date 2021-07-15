St. John approves 137-lot subdivision

ST. JOHN — More homes are coming to the town.
During its July 7 meeting, the St. John Plan Commission approved plans for The Preserve West, a 137-lot subdivision on 134 acres at 10365 W. 101st Ave.
The development will connect to The Preserve, said Jack Slager with Schilling Development.
Slager noted The Preserve West will be developed in three phases, and there will be a bike path around the creek, as well as a bike path, or walking path, on the west side of the new subdivision.
A crosswalk will be placed across 101st, and a sidewalk also will be installed on the south side of 101st, which will allow the subdivision to tie into Saddle Creek and Greystone, Slager said.
"This project started in June of last year. We went through a number of study sessions and plan commission meetings in the fall of last year to achieve the PUD zoning," Slager said. "We tweaked the plan along the way with input from the board."
Slager said changes included implementing 90- to 100-foot-wide lots throughout the subdivision, with about 70 acres of open space "so that there are no lots backing up to each other."
The site for The Preserve West was rezoned in October 2020.
Jeanne Degrauwe, who owns 16.8 acres adjacent to the development with her husband, requested a privacy fence or barrier be put up on the western border of The Preserve West property line.
"My husband and I have horses. I'm concerned about the safety to my horses," Degrauwe said.
Degrauwe later said she also is concerned the development opens her and her husband to "unwarranted risk and liability."
"There's going to be a bike path adjacent to our property line, within 10 feet of our property line, and that concerns me," Degrauwe said.
"If someone should happen to wander off of their trail and the property is not delineated, they break a leg on my property, it's not the developer's problem, then it becomes our problem."
Jack Payonk, who lives in Bramblewood, asked how The Preserve West would effect his property.
Specifically, Payonk, in a letter to the Plan Commission, asked if surface runoff into Bull Run Ditch would increase, if the rate of surface runoff into Bull Run Ditch would increase during precipitation, and if the surface water drainage for the development would result in no net increase into Bull Run Ditch compared to today.
Slager said the site will include an 8-acre lake on the south end of the site to channel the road drainage, as well as most of the rear yard drainage back through the site into the lake.
"We've done a substantial amount of engineering to get the water back and store it on site," Slager said.
When it comes to the Degrauwes' concerns, Slager said Schilling is open to "a fence of some sort" along the development's west property line.
Ultimately, the commission approved the primary plat for the development 5-0. Members Donna Little and Jason Vlasic were absent.
Also at the July 7 meeting, commissioners again heard from Michael Herbers, vice president of purchasing at Diamond Peak Homes, regarding Astoria, which features 97 single-family homes on 74 acres at 10122 Parrish Ave.
The development includes a park and a bike path along Astoria's south border, Herbers said.
Astoria is set for a public hearing at the commission's Aug. 4 meeting.
The commission also approved the final plat review for Meyers Addition, unit 3, block 4; the final plat review for Walden Clearing, phase 3; the final plat review for Summerlin Estates, phase 3; the final plat review for Greystone, unit 1, block 6; and the final plat review for Greystone unit 3, block 1.