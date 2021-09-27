St. John approves 2022 budget on first reading

ST. JOHN — The town's financial plan for 2022 is on its way to being adopted.

The St. John Town Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the town's 2022 budget, totaling $24.3 million, on first reading.

Councilman Wayne Pondinas, R-At large, voted no.

During the meeting, Pondinas expressed concerns over budget cuts, including $500,000 being slashed from the health insurance line item under the general fund and $100,000 cut from the building department's budget.

"I didn't want to take the $500,000 from the employee's insurance," Pondinas said.

Town Council President Gerald Swets, R-3rd, said during the meeting he was comfortable with cutting the self-insurance fund from a proposed $1.06 million back to $575,000, the amount approved in 2021.

Swets later added if the town does see $1 million in claims, it will "have to come up with the money."