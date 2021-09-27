St. John approves 2022 budget on first reading

ST. JOHN — The town's financial plan for 2022 is on its way to being adopted.
The St. John Town Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the town's 2022 budget, totaling $24.3 million, on first reading.
Councilman Wayne Pondinas, R-At large, voted no.
During the meeting, Pondinas expressed concerns over budget cuts, including $500,000 being slashed from the health insurance line item under the general fund and $100,000 cut from the building department's budget.
"I didn't want to take the $500,000 from the employee's insurance," Pondinas said.
Town Council President Gerald Swets, R-3rd, said during the meeting he was comfortable with cutting the self-insurance fund from a proposed $1.06 million back to $575,000, the amount approved in 2021.
Swets later added if the town does see $1 million in claims, it will "have to come up with the money."
St. John Town Manager Chris Salatas said the town is expected to see a drop in its tax rate — from 0.5871 to 0.5582 — with the council unanimously agreeing to petition to appeal for an increase above the maximum levy for three-year growth for the town and its sanitary and water districts.
"We're simply growing much faster than many of the surrounding communities. So our taxes are going down," Salatas said.
In a 2022 budget presentation created by Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez, it is estimated the town will see $19.4 million in revenue in 2022.
This year's budget saw a $6.8 million increase from 2021, however, the budget includes $1 million from a Community Crossings Matching Grant and the town's $1 million match for road work, and $2.1 million to account for the town's first allocation from the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA).
Hernandez said in an email the town received $4.2 million in ARPA funding.
Included in the proposed budget is a 3% raise across the board for all employees and elected officials; new equipment for various town departments; a new police officer, bringing the town's total to 24 officers; a new employee in the Building Department; a new Public Works employee; park projects, including a bike path around the soccer fields at The Gates of St. John, pickeball courts, playground equipment and park restoration; sidewalk replacement; and storm sewer work.
An update to the town's comprehensive plan, as well as an updated zoning ordinance, also are included in the budget.
The budget is set to be considered for adoption at the Oct. 27 council meeting.