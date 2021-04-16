St. John board approves 102-lot subdivision

ST. JOHN — A new subdivision is getting ready to call St. John home.
During a recent meeting, the St. John Plan commission approved a new 102-lot subdivision along Calumet Avenue.
Jack Slager, with Schilling Development, representing CWS Holdings, developer of Greystone, has previously said the single-family homes will compose Greystone unit 3, which is on the former Sikma farm.
The homes will be on a 44.86-acre parcel on the west side of Calumet, south of Greystone unit 2, Slager said.
Slager noted the homes will be developed with higher-than-normal architectural standards.
The higher standards were "part of the trade off to go to a R-2 style lot, an 80-by-140, single-family lot," Slager said.
Phil Splant, who lives near the new homes, asked if the development would affect the stormwater system in the area.
"There's a 15-inch drain tile that runs through my property at the very end, that is what culminates all this stormwater," Splant said. "I want to verify that it's going to be addressed to not cause an issue at our end."
Marian Hartigan, a Greystone resident, expressed similar concerns about excess water. "I'm assuming it's with construction," she said.
Town Engineer Kenn Kraus said off-site water will be captured using a series of pipes and inlets on the south and west sides of the property.
"Everything goes into the southeast corner where the pond is, pond E, and that discharges across the street under a culvert pipe that goes to another detention basin before it's released into the ditch," Kraus said.
The Plan Commission approved the primary plat for the subdivision 6-1. Commission President John Kennedy voted no.
Kennedy said he was concerned with the removal of curb from the primary plat.
Previously, Slager noted an 8-foot sidewalk would be installed in the new section of Greystone in lieu of a curb along Calumet.
"They were not required to put curb in because they were putting in an 8-foot sidewalk. They should have done both," Kennedy said. "It shouldn't have been in lieu of, it should've been you're putting in curb and sidewalk."
The Plan Commission also approved a replat to combine two lots into one for a home in the The Preserve at Schillton Hills, but denied curb and sidewalk waivers for the project; and approved changes regarding public hearing and notice requirements outlined in the town's zoning code to fall in line with state law.