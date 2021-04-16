St. John board approves 102-lot subdivision

Town Engineer Kenn Kraus said off-site water will be captured using a series of pipes and inlets on the south and west sides of the property.

"Everything goes into the southeast corner where the pond is, pond E, and that discharges across the street under a culvert pipe that goes to another detention basin before it's released into the ditch," Kraus said.

The Plan Commission approved the primary plat for the subdivision 6-1. Commission President John Kennedy voted no.

Kennedy said he was concerned with the removal of curb from the primary plat.

Previously, Slager noted an 8-foot sidewalk would be installed in the new section of Greystone in lieu of a curb along Calumet.

"They were not required to put curb in because they were putting in an 8-foot sidewalk. They should have done both," Kennedy said. "It shouldn't have been in lieu of, it should've been you're putting in curb and sidewalk."

The Plan Commission also approved a replat to combine two lots into one for a home in the The Preserve at Schillton Hills, but denied curb and sidewalk waivers for the project; and approved changes regarding public hearing and notice requirements outlined in the town's zoning code to fall in line with state law.

